Left Menu
Development News Edition

Govt allows cos to list global depository receipts at IFSC

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 16-02-2020 13:35 IST
  • |
  • Created: 16-02-2020 13:31 IST
Govt allows cos to list global depository receipts at IFSC
(Representative Image) Image Credit: Pixabay

Indian companies now have the option to list their global depository receipts at the international financial services center in Gujarat, with the government amending the rules. The move would help companies in having another avenue for raising funds.

The corporate affairs ministry has amended the Companies (Issue of Global Depository Receipts) Rules, 2014, permitting listing of Global Depository Receipts (GDRs) at Gujarat International Finance Tec-City (GIFT). A depository receipt is a foreign currency-denominated instrument, listed on an international exchange, issued by a foreign depository to a domestic custodian and includes GDRs.

"The depository receipts can be issued by way of public offering or private placement or in any other manner prevalent in the concerned jurisdiction and may be listed or traded on the listing or trading platform in the concerned jurisdiction," the ministry said in the amended rules. Under the earlier rules, it was mentioned that depository receipts can be issued by way of public offering or private placement or in any other manner prevalent abroad and may be listed or traded in an overseas listing or trading platform.

As per the changed rules, proceeds from a GDR issue can be remitted in an International Financial Services Centre Banking Unit (IBU). An IFSC enables to bring back to India the financial services and transactions that are currently carried out in offshore financial centers by Indian corporate entities and overseas branches or subsidiaries of financial institutions.

Currently, some Indian companies have their GDRs listed overseas. A few corporates also have American Depository Receipts (ADRs) traded in the US. Separately, the government is expected to take a decision on permitting Indian companies to list their equity shares overseas.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Song Hye-Kyo looks gorgeous in SB attire, her rumored beau, More on Song Joong-Ki's project

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

Taipei: Two earthquakes shake parts of Taiwan; no injuries yet

Rundle Mall fire: Smoke advisory issued as firefighters battle blaze in Adelaide

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

PM flags off IRCTC's 'Maha Kaal Express' through video link

PM flags off IRCTCs Maha Kaal Express through video link....

Crio.Do launches free programme for engineering students

Learning solutions provider Crio.Do, which raised USD 1 million in seed funding led byFlipkart co-founder Binny Bansal, on Sunday said it has rolled out a free product development programme for engineeringstudents in the country. The progra...

Kejriwal takes jibe at Opposition over freebies, says 'love is free'

Taking a jibe at the Opposition for questioning him over free electricity, water and bus-rides for women, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Sunday said he loves his people and his love is for free. Some people say Kejriwal is giving e...

31 people killed in Saudi-UAE- led military airstrikes in Yemen

At least 31 people were killed and 12 others were injured here in the al-Maslub district in airstrikes by the Saudi-UAE-led military coalition on Saturday. Preliminary field reports indicate that as many as 31 civilians were killed and 12 o...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020