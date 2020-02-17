Left Menu
Tata Elxsi partners Tata Motors for unified connected vehicle platform development

Design and technology services firm Tata Elxsi on Monday announced a partnership with group firm Tata Motors for developing a unified connected vehicle platform. The partnership will aid Tata Motors, which is in the process of offering connected vehicle feature as a key differentiator to most of its BS-VI range of passenger and commercial vehicles, the company said in a statement.

Through a collaboration, Tata Motors and Tata Elxsi developed a cloud-based internet of things (IoT) platform that provides the automobile major with a common standard technology stack that delivers the scalability and high performance required to support the entire range of electric, commercial and passenger vehicles, it added. This unified cloud-native approach will enable data and analytics synergies for Tata Motors, across product development, customer use cases, dealerships, allied businesses, and service networks, enabling innovations in customer experience, offerings, services, and business models, the statement said.

Tata Motors' Nexon EV is the first application-enabled vehicle, with a number of connected vehicle features, it added. Commenting on the partnership, Tata Elxsi Managing Director and CEO Manoj Raghavan said the connected vehicle program will help unify and synergise data through a common digital services platform enabling completely new services, innovative business models and enhanced customer experience.

Tata Motors President and Chief Technology Officer Rajendra Petkar said, "Tata Elxsi brings strong automotive electronics experience, coupled with an excellent understanding of cloud-based applications, data governance, and world-class user experience capabilities. The collaboration between the two teams has been outstanding and will continue to ensure a wonderful customer experience." The partnership is in line with Tata Motors' stated objective of offering differentiated products based on CESS philosophy (connected, electrified, safe and shared) and it not only allowed taking a decision of developing a native platform for the connected vehicle programme but also helped Tata Motors jump-start and meet critical product launch timelines, he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

