Vistara, United Airlines launch codeshare operations

Full-service carrier Vistara said on Monday it has implemented a codeshare agreement with United Airlines, enabling passengers to earn and redeem frequent flyer points on either of the programmes. The agreement signed in June last year also enables United Airlines to put its UA designator code on 68 Vistara-operated flights to 26 destinations every day, including to Ahmedabad, Chandigarh, Chennai, Goa, Hyderabad, Kolkata and Udaipur.

"The United States continues to be one of the biggest source markets for foreign travellers into India and the region. This partnership allows us to provide a seamless travel offering for customers to and from the United States," said Vistara's Chief Commercial Officer Vinod Kannan. United has connected customers to India for more than 15 years with daily flights between New York/Newark and Delhi and Mumbai and its new service between San Francisco and New Delhi.

"We are excited to offer our shared customers the option of building a seamless itinerary when planning travel to cities beyond New Delhi and Mumbai," said John Gebo, United's Senior Vice President of Alliances. "Our relationship with Vistara opens up even more options for customers to travel between our east and west coast hubs and multiple destinations throughout India," he said in a statement.

Vistara said it is poised to grow its fleet by adding more than 40 narrow-body and wide-body aircraft, including Airbus A321neo and Boeing B787-9, in the next three years. The company is a joint venture between Tata Sons and Singapore Airlines. Tata Sons holds 51 per cent stake whereas Singapore Airlines owns the remaining 49 per cent stake. (ANI)

