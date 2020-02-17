Left Menu
Development News Edition

India plays crucial role in Etihad’s growth strategy, says airline official

  • PTI
  • |
  • Dubai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 13:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 13:31 IST
India plays crucial role in Etihad’s growth strategy, says airline official

India plays a crucial role in Etihad Airways’ growth strategy, contributing significantly to the airline’s global operations, a top company official said. Marking the Abu Dhabi-based carrier’s 15-years of flying to India, Neerja Bhatia, Etihad Airways’ Vice President, Indian Sub-continent, reiterated the airline’s unwavering commitment to the country over the last 15 years, which she said, “has resulted in Etihad Airways becoming one of the most preferred airlines for travellers from India.”

Etihad began operations in India in September 2004. A statement released by the airline said Mumbai was the first route in the country to be served by Etihad and today the city ranks highest in terms of total passengers the airline has carried over the years, with the number exceeding 3.5 million.

Owing to passenger demand on this route, Etihad introduced a fourth daily service to Mumbai last year. Delhi and Cochin rank second and third, with the airline carrying over 3.2 million and 2.3 million passengers on these routes, respectively over the years. Etihad has also added a fourth daily frequency on its Delhi - Abu Dhabi route. As a result of its optimized schedule of non-stop flights between the UAE and India, appealing to greater numbers of point-to-point business and leisure passengers, Abu Dhabi is now the most popular destination for Indian travellers on the Etihad network, said the statement.

Etihad operates 161 return flights per week between Abu Dhabi and 10 key Indian gateways of Ahmedabad, Bengaluru, Chennai, Cochin, Delhi, Hyderabad, Kolkata, Kozhikode, Mumbai and Thiruvananthapuram, connecting each of these gateways to international destinations. “Etihad Airways remains committed to its largest and busiest market, India. The UAE and India have shared strong commercial, cultural and historic relations and we will continue to honour these excellent trade and tourism ties through closer partnership with our friends in the Indian travel trade," Danny Barranger, Etihad Airways’ Senior Vice President Global Sales, said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

A New Expert Consensus Publication Provides Practical Guidance on the Use of Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Parenteral Nutrition

&#160;Fresenius Kabi, a global leader in clinical nutrition, announces that the Journal of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition JPEN has recently published Lipids in Parenteral Nutrition Translating Guidelines into Clinical Practice.1 The publi...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks rise as China's stimulus measures calm nerves

Emerging market equities kicked off the week on the firm footing on Monday as Chinas move to cut its medium-term lending rate soothed investors anxiety around the economic blow from a coronavirus outbreak. Chinas decision is expected to pav...

Being part of India team is a life-changing moment, says Saini

Fast bowler Navdeep Saini said representing India was a life-changing moment for him and he would look to continue his dream of playing at the highest level after getting a maiden Test call-up for the two-match series against New Zealand. T...

Central University of Odisha to join CUCET, says VC

The Central University of Odisha will join the Central Universities Common Entrance Test CUCET consortium for admission to its various undergraduate UG, postgraduate PG and research programs this year. Vice-Chancellor of Central University ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020