Left Menu
Development News Edition

This time there would be no problem in AI disinvestment: Puri

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 13:40 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 13:40 IST
This time there would be no problem in AI disinvestment: Puri

Air India's disinvestment will not face any problems this time as the interest shown by prospective buyers has been reassuring, Aviation Minister Hardeep Singh Puri said on Monday. He said the government wants Air India to keep flying as a brand for years to come.

The minister also assured the employees at Air India that their requirements would be foremost in the airline and factored in whatever arrangement is decided with the successor. In the Preliminary Information Memorandum issued a few weeks ago for Air India's stake sale, the government had stated that the brand name would have to kept as it is by the future owner.

"The strongest support that you have on your future comes from the government. We not only want to keep Air India flying as a brand but we want to ensure that continued operation will end the uncertainty of last many years," Puri said at an event here. The fact that Air India has been facing financial challenges is not something that is unknown, he added.

"I don't think anyone can run an airline without the people that actually make it," Puri said. "Somebody asks what will happen to the staff. The staff will be required by whoever will be the new entity managing or owning it. There has been no recruitment for how many years. There is no surplus staff," he said.

"Don't ever be under the impression that this time around, there will be any problems (in disinvestment). There will not be. The amount of interest I am seeing in the acquisition and the quarters from where I am seeing it, I am reassured," he added. Various employee unions of Air India in the last few months have expressed uncertainty about their future as the government has moved ahead with the stake sale plan.

"Whoever are the eligible bidders, the requirement of the staff the people who run the airline would be foremost," the minister said. Addressing the concerns of employees, he said, "Your good work is not only being appreciated but will also be factored into the successor arrangement which will come in after this." PTI DSP SNE

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

Kaspersky talks about different types of ransomware and free ransomware protection, decryption tools

Rocket attack hits near US embassy in Iraq capital: US military source

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

A New Expert Consensus Publication Provides Practical Guidance on the Use of Omega-3 Fatty Acids in Parenteral Nutrition

&#160;Fresenius Kabi, a global leader in clinical nutrition, announces that the Journal of Parenteral and Enteral Nutrition JPEN has recently published Lipids in Parenteral Nutrition Translating Guidelines into Clinical Practice.1 The publi...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM stocks rise as China's stimulus measures calm nerves

Emerging market equities kicked off the week on the firm footing on Monday as Chinas move to cut its medium-term lending rate soothed investors anxiety around the economic blow from a coronavirus outbreak. Chinas decision is expected to pav...

Being part of India team is a life-changing moment, says Saini

Fast bowler Navdeep Saini said representing India was a life-changing moment for him and he would look to continue his dream of playing at the highest level after getting a maiden Test call-up for the two-match series against New Zealand. T...

Central University of Odisha to join CUCET, says VC

The Central University of Odisha will join the Central Universities Common Entrance Test CUCET consortium for admission to its various undergraduate UG, postgraduate PG and research programs this year. Vice-Chancellor of Central University ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020