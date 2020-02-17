Left Menu
Hong Kong stocks hit near 4-week high as China steps up support

  17-02-2020
Hong Kong stocks rose to the highest level in almost four weeks on Monday as Beijing stepped up policy stimulus to cushion the economic impact from the coronavirus outbreak.

** The Hang Seng index closed up 0.5% at 27,959.60, after touching its highest level since Jan. 22. The Hang Seng China Enterprises index gained 0.9%.

** The sub-index of the Hang Seng tracking energy shares rose 0.1%, the IT sector gained 0.7%, the financial sector ended 0.4% higher and the property sector edged up 0.2%.

** The People's Bank of China cut the interest rate on its medium-term lending on Monday, paving the way for a reduction in the country's benchmark loan prime rate (LPR), which will be announced on Thursday.

** China's securities watchdog has loosened refinancing rules for listed firms by scrapping profitability requirements for private placements on start-up board ChiNext. ** The number of new cases of coronavirus in China's Hubei province rose on Monday after two days of falls.

** Sentiment was aided as the Chinese workforce returned after an extended holiday, and companies found ways to overcome quarantines that curb the epidemic and limit business activity.

** Shares of ANTA Sports Products Ltd rose 5.1% after the company said 40% of its stores in the mainland have re-opened. China Evergrande Group hit a near one-month high after it sold nearly 50,000 properties worth 58 billion yuan ($8.32 billion) in three days of online sale.

** China's main Shanghai Composite index and the blue-chip CSI300 index rallied on Monday and erased all their losses from the steep plunge two weeks ago, triggered by fears of the coronavirus outbreak.

** Around the region, MSCI's Asia ex-Japan stock index was firmer by 0.2%, while Japan's Nikkei index closed down 0.7%.

** About 1.41 billion Hang Seng index shares were traded. The volume traded in the previous trading session was 1.45 billion.

** At close, China's A-shares were trading at a premium of 24.59% over Hong Kong-listed H-shares.

