Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10 launched

With its built-in battery and Wi-Fi connectivity, printing high-quality square 68x68mm (2.7x2.7in) prints from the Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10 could not be easier.

The Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10 will be available at €149 and packs of 20 Canon XS-20L square format photo paper at €16 from Canon’s online store and official Canon retailers from March 2020. Image Credit: PR Newswire

Canon (Canon-CNA.com) announces the launch of the Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10, the latest addition to its popular SELPHY range of compact photo printers and the Canon XS-20L square photo paper pack. Small enough to fit into a handbag or backpack, this portable and hand-held photo printer is the perfect accessory for arts & crafts enthusiasts or passionate Instagrammers, who enjoy printing rich, vibrant photos direct from a smartphone or tablet, by pairing with Canon's free to download SELPHY Photo Layout app (iOS (https://apple.co/2uFRtvH)/Android (http://bit.ly/2vDNxf2)).

With its built-in battery and Wi-Fi connectivity, printing high-quality square 68x68mm (2.7x2.7in) prints from the Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10 could not be easier. Simple to personalize and complete with a peel-and-stick back, the Canon XS-20L square format photo paper (sold separately) features a classic look with a bordered edge for adding hand-written captions, providing users a retro and nostalgic feel. Due to the protective film coating, prints are smudge-free, water, dirt and tear-resistant.

Without the need for ink cartridges or a printer tray, the SELPHY SQUARE QX10 prints dry and high-quality photos in just 43 seconds and features dye-sublimation technology that maintains a print's high-quality finish and resists the effects of fading for up to 100 years.

Available in four distinct colors (Black, White, Pink, and Green), users can select the color that best suits their style. Scanning the Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10's QR code from a smart device will connect the printer to the SELPHY Photo Layout app, from which users can access their smartphone photo library and add creative touches. With stamps, filters, borders and bespoke layouts, the app helps personalize prints to make them truly unique.

The Canon XS-20L label set can be used to decorate everyday items such as scrapbooks, photo journals, phone cases or home decorations for preserving special moments, adding visual references to shoe boxes or adorning the fridge with treasured memories.

With no leads, no cables, and no fuss, the Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10 is designed to fit into any lifestyle with ease. With speedy USB charging, this battery-powered compact photo printer is the fun, wireless way to create beautifully crafted prints at a moment's notice and enjoyed for years to come.

For more information on the Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10 and the Canon XS-20L label set, please visit:

Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10 - Key Features:

Rich, vibrant and archival-quality images that will last for up to 100 years

Portable and battery-powered, it's small enough to fit inside a handbag or backpack

With Wi-Fi connectivity to a smartphone, use the Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10 anywhere

Connect to the SELPHY Photo Layout app 2.0 to enjoy adding creative touches to square prints

Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10 prints up to 256 shades per primary color, resulting in 16.7 million possible colors

What's in the box

Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10

Ink cassette

Sample sticker paper

User Manual Kit

USB Micro B connector to USB Type-A connector

The Canon SELPHY SQUARE QX10 requires an iOS/Android device with the SELPHY Photo Layout app 2.0 to use

(With Inputs from APO)

