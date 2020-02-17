Left Menu
Development News Edition

Farmcrowdy Acquires Meat Processor, Best Foods L&P Ltd

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Lagos
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 16:31 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 16:31 IST
Farmcrowdy Acquires Meat Processor, Best Foods L&P Ltd

Farmcrowdy today announced the acquisition of Best Foods (L&P) Limited to offer wider livestock production and processing solutions to the market. Farmcrowdy now owns majority stakes in Best Foods (L&P) which provides wholesome livestock and locally grown agricultural produce at affordable prices. It is one of the largest meat processors in Nigeria with the capacity to process 120 - 200 bulls daily.

With this acquisition, Farmcrowdy will keep growing its meat value chain with improved livestock production and processing to meet international standards. Farmcrowdy will also become the preferred source of processed meat across Nigeria starting with Lagos. The company will serve over 50 meat markets across South-Western Nigeria, managing 100+ consumer endpoints.

According to Onyeka Akumah, Founder and CEO of Farmcrowdy, the AgTech platform is set to enter the meat retail market with the launch of Farmcrowdy Meat Hubs in Q2 2020 to provide access to quality meat via technology, produced and traded by Farmcrowdy.

"Best Foods offers an exciting opportunity for Farmcrowdy to enhance its service in livestock production, processing, and supply," explains Kenneth Obiajulu, Managing Director of Farmcrowdy. "The acquisition supports Farmcrowdy's strategy to lead the market and meet necessary requirements to increase our supply of 45 cattle daily for consumption."

Emmanuel Ijewere, Founder of Best Foods, said, "This deal with Farmcrowdy is a welcome development for us as it provides a major growth opportunity for both businesses. We are excited about the many possibilities." Ijewere will be joining Farmcrowdy as a member of the advisory board.

About Farmcrowdy

Farmcrowdy is Nigeria's first digital agriculture platform that connects small scale farmers with smart farming techniques, quality farm inputs, and access to superior markets to earn a decent profit margin compared to profit earned from trading within their locality.

About Best Foods

Best Foods is an agribusiness group with over 16 years of experience focused on livestock processing through Best Food Livestock and Poultry, farming through Best Food Fresh Farms, and marketing of agricultural produce through Naijapride, its wholesaler and Best Foods dairy and multi-concepts, the retailer. It was established to provide wholesome livestock and locally grown agricultural produce to consumers at affordable prices. Best Foods was also one of the early Nigerian partners with Shoprite, one of Africa's largest food retailing franchises, to Nigeria.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1091149/Farmcrowdy_Best_Foods_Acquisition_Signing.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Sebi examining NSE's request for initial public offering, says Ajay Tyagi

Sebi is examining the National Stock Exchanges request for an Initial Public Offering IPO in terms of the orders passed by the regulator earlier, according to the watchdogs chairman Ajay Tyagi. Last month, the exchange said it has approache...

Egypt pursues criminal investigation into Egyptian academic studying in Italy

The Egyptian public prosecutors office is pursuing a criminal investigation into an Egyptian researcher studying in Italy on charges of spreading fake news that posed a threat to security and social stability, it said on Sunday. Patrick Zak...

ICA likely to set up office in Bengaluru

The Indian Cricketers Association ICA is likely to have its office in Bengaluru due to high rent for office space in Mumbai. The ICA, Indias first-ever players association formed as per recommendations of the Supreme Court-appointed Lodha p...

Govt must continue reforms; green shoots of recovery need to sustain: RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tells PTI in an interview.

Govt must continue reforms green shoots of recovery need to sustain RBI Governor Shaktikanta Das tells PTI in an interview....
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020