Vedanta to deploy GE's digital smelter solutions at aluminium plant in Odisha

GE and Vedanta on Monday jointly announced that they have entered into a pact to install the US-based firm's digital smelter solution at the latter's aluminium plant at Jharsuguda in Odisha for improving productivity. "GE and Vedanta Ltd's aluminium & power business signed an agreement to implement GE's digital smelter solutions at its largest smelter in India at Jharsuguda in Odisha to significantly increase its operational efficiency and productivity," according to a joint statement.

This will be the first such deployment of digital twin technology at any aluminium smelter in India and is part of Vedanta's long-term digital transformation initiatives, it added. The digital twin technology and advanced data analytics being deployed are expected to substantially reduce specific power consumption at the smelter. Typically, it said a 1 per cent reduction in specific power consumption based on digital smelter solutions can save about USD 4-5 million annually in the smelter potlines alone, for every 1 million tonne per annum (MTPA) of aluminium production.

In addition, this digital solution is expected to improve raw material utilisation, increase smelter pot life, operational efficiency, safety and reduce wastage. "Being the largest producer of aluminium in India, with an extensive value-added product portfolio, this partnership with GE will help us enhance sustainability and bring in more predictability to our business," Ajay Kapur, CEO (aluminium & power business) of Vedanta Ltd, said in the statement.

Mahesh Palashikar, president & CEO, GE South Asia, said, "We are proud to support Vedanta's efforts to drive operational excellence across its aluminium smelter plants which will include advanced data analytics to model plant assets and deliver process advisories to enhance business outcomes." PTI KKS HRS

