Tata Group, Voda Idea make part payment towards statutory dues: DoT sources

Vodafone Idea and Tata Group have made part payment of about Rs 2,500 crore and over Rs 2,190 crore, respectively, to the telecom department towards statutory dues, a government official said on Monday. The official source privy to the development said that while VIL has made payment of Rs 2,500 crore, Tata Group has paid over Rs 2,190 crore.

With the government coming down heavily on telcos after the Supreme Court's rap, Bharti Airtel on Monday made payment of Rs 10,000 crore to the Department of Telecommunications towards statutory dues. The company said it will make payment on balance amount after self-assessment exercise.

"The...amount of Rs 10,000 crore has been paid on behalf of Bharti Airtel, Bharti Hexacom, and Telenor," the Sunil Mittal led company said in a letter to the DoT earlier today.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.