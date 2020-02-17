Left Menu
Development News Edition

Muthoot Finance stock up 17 pc, hits 52-week high

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 18:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 18:29 IST
Muthoot Finance stock up 17 pc, hits 52-week high

Muthoot Finance shares on Monday touched a new high and closed over 17 per cent up after the company reported 66 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for December quarter. The stock settled 17.04 per cent up at Rs 873.85 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 18.04 per cent to touch its 52-week high at Rs 881.35.

On the NSE, it rose 17.75 per cent to close at Rs 879.50. It hit its 52-week high of Rs 882, gaining 18.08 per cent. More than 1.9 crore shares were traded on the NSE and 5.85 lakh units on the BSE.

In terms of shares traded, the spurt in volume was more than 13.32 times on the BSE during the day. The market capitalisation of Muthoot Finance increased by over Rs 5,100 crore to Rs 35,038.65 crore. Muthoot Finance on Friday reported 66 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 803 crore for December quarter 2019.

The company's net profit was at Rs 485 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Total income increased by 35 per cent to Rs 2,313 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,717 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a release.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

HRD Minister applauds IGNOU for having expertise in launching academic programs

Union Minister of Human Resource Development Shri Ramesh Pokhriyal Nishank addressed the 33rd Convocation of Indira Gandhi National Open University in New Delhi today. The University conferred more than 200,000 degrees, diplomas, and certif...

Young, educated people are going to make a difference, believe Ratna and Naseeruddin Shah

For actors Ratna Pathak Shah and Naseeruddin Shah, India is their Valentine. The Shahs, always vocal about their opinions, say they are firm in their belief that the educated young give them hope in troubling times.The couple was speaking a...

Priyanka hails SC's decision on permanent commission to women officers in Army

Congress general secretary Priyanka Gandhi Vadra on Monday hailed the Supreme Courts order on the permanent commission to all women officers in the Indian Army. Priyanka also hit out at the BJP-led central government, accusing it of being a...

Rajiv Bansal takes charge as Air India CMD

Senior IAS officer Rajiv Bansal on Monday took charge as the Chairman and Managing Director of disinvestment-bound Air India. This is the second time Bansal has taken over the reins of the national carrier. He had served as the CMD for litt...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020