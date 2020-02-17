Muthoot Finance stock up 17 pc, hits 52-week high

Muthoot Finance shares on Monday touched a new high and closed over 17 per cent up after the company reported 66 per cent jump in consolidated net profit for December quarter. The stock settled 17.04 per cent up at Rs 873.85 on the BSE. During the day, it jumped 18.04 per cent to touch its 52-week high at Rs 881.35.

On the NSE, it rose 17.75 per cent to close at Rs 879.50. It hit its 52-week high of Rs 882, gaining 18.08 per cent. More than 1.9 crore shares were traded on the NSE and 5.85 lakh units on the BSE.

In terms of shares traded, the spurt in volume was more than 13.32 times on the BSE during the day. The market capitalisation of Muthoot Finance increased by over Rs 5,100 crore to Rs 35,038.65 crore. Muthoot Finance on Friday reported 66 per cent jump in consolidated net profit to Rs 803 crore for December quarter 2019.

The company's net profit was at Rs 485 crore in the corresponding period a year ago. Total income increased by 35 per cent to Rs 2,313 crore during the quarter under review from Rs 1,717 crore in the year-ago period, it said in a release.

