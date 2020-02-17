5Paisa.com on Monday said it has launched portfolio analyser for investors, which offers complete financial health analyses in an easy format. The company is the first Indian broker to offer this product based on an in-house proprietary technology with analytics. It offers analytics beyond regular portfolio concept of profit and loss of stock, the company said in a statement.

The unique features of portfolio analyser includes net asset value (NAV), decision analysis, valuation trend and growth trend.

* * * * * Team of investment experts launches FinTech platform 'PrimeInvestor.In'

* A team of investment experts on Monday said it has launched a research and recommendations platform, PrimeInvestor.in for retail investors seeking guidance for personal finance decision. Through the subscription based platform, investors will be able to access in-depth research and recommendations on mutual funds, bonds, fixed deposit products and exchange-traded funds.

