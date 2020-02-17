Telangana Minister opens Syngene''s R&D facility in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Feb 17 (PTI): Telangana Minister for IT and Industries KT Rama Rao on Monday inaugurated a new research

and developmentcentre of Syngene International at Genome Valley here.

Speaking on the occasion, he saidlife sciences industry is one of the key focus areas of the state for its

industrial development and with 800-plus pharma, biotech and med-tech companies, the state has one of the largest life

sciences sectors in Asia. "My government is fully committed to supporting the

life sciences sector and companies like Syngene," a press release quoted him as saying.

Appreciating managing director of Syngene Kiran Mazumdar Shaw for setting up the R&D centre, the minister said

the facility was being implemented in two phases at an investment of Rs 170 crore and would employ a multi-

disciplinary team of about 270 highly skilled scientific talent.

Incorporated in 1993, Syngene is an internationally reputed contract research and manufacturing organisation,

which supports R&D programmes from lead generation to clinical supplies.

