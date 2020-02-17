Left Menu
Development News Edition

Nexzu Mobility enters e-bicycle segment, launches 3 variants

  • PTI
  • |
  • Mumbai
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 21:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 21:32 IST
Nexzu Mobility enters e-bicycle segment, launches 3 variants

E-scooter manufacturer Nexzu Mobility, formerly Avan Motors, on Monday announced foray into the fast growing e-bicycle segment with the launch of three variants -- Roadlark, Aello, and Rompus. The three vehicles are priced between Rs 25,000-37,000, a company official said.

Equipped with lithium-ion batteries that have an average lifecycle of 750 charges, the e-cycles can be fully charged in 3-4 hours, the company said. "With this launch, our aim is to boost adoption of e-cycles in India which will benefit not only the environment but also the personal health of our customers," Nexzu Mobility Business Head Pankaj Tiwari said in a release.

All three e-cycles are fitted with 26” nylon tires that offer robust suspension and with a 250W and 36V Brushless DC motor, they deliver an impressive mileage in pedelec as well as throttle mode, the release stated. Roadlark, which has lithium-ion double batteries fitted in-frame and at the rear, offers a speed of 25km/hour, delivering a mileage of 65 km per charge. In throttle mode, the mileage is 55 km per charge.

The bicycle comes with a disc brake and 10 reflectors, it said. Similarly, the unisex e-cycle Aello comes fitted with an 8.8 Ah rear detachable lithium-ion battery. It offers 45 km mileage per charge in pedelec mode and 38 km per charge in throttle mode, the release said, adding it is also equipped with a front V and rear drum brake. Rompus, as per the company, is fitted with a 5.2Ah lithium-ion battery which is placed in-frame and offers a mileage of 25 km in pedelec mode and 20 km in throttle mode.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Geneva invention show delayed over novel coronavirus

A trade show in Geneva featuring hundreds of inventors from Asia is being postponed until September due to the novel coronavirus outbreak, organizers said on Monday. The show -- the largest of its kind in the world -- had been due to take p...

Worker dies, two injured as heap of soil falls on them in Ghaziabad

A worker died while two sustained injuries after a heap of soil fell on them while laying a water pipeline at Lal Kuan here, police said on Monday. According to information, the National Highways Authority of India had undertaken the work o...

Delay on section of Blue Line due to passenger on tracks at Anand Vihar metro station

Services on a section of the Delhi Metros Blue Line were delayed on Monday due to a passenger on tracks at a station, officials said. The Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida and Vaishali in Ghaziabad .Delay in ser...

UK PM Johnson's office silent as rivals call for adviser to be sacked

British Prime Minister Boris Johnsons spokesman refused to comment on Monday when asked about the hiring of an adviser who has discussed the benefits of forced contraception and said data showed the U.S. black population had lower IQ than w...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020