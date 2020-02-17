Delay on section of Blue Line due to passenger on tracks at Anand Vihar metro station
Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line were delayed on Monday due to a 'passenger on tracks' at a station, officials said. The Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida and Vaishali in Ghaziabad.
"Delay in services between Vaishali and Rajiv Chowk due to a passenger on tracks at Anand Vihar. Normal services on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted. Further details are awaited.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Delhi Metro
- Blue Line
- Vaishali
- Delhi
- Ghaziabad
- Noida
- Dwarka
- Electronic City
