Delay on section of Blue Line due to passenger on tracks at Anand Vihar metro station

Services on a section of the Delhi Metro's Blue Line were delayed on Monday due to a 'passenger on tracks' at a station, officials said. The Blue Line connects Dwarka in Delhi to Electronic City in Noida and Vaishali in Ghaziabad.

"Delay in services between Vaishali and Rajiv Chowk due to a passenger on tracks at Anand Vihar. Normal services on all other lines," the DMRC tweeted. Further details are awaited.

