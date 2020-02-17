India aims to be self-sufficient in coal production by 2024: Joshi

Union minister Pralhad Joshi has said the Centre aims self-sufficiency in the coal sector by 2024 and the changes in the coal mining policy have been effected to achieve the same. Joshi -- Union Minister for Parliamentary Affairs, Mines and Coal -- was speaking at a two-day brainstorming session in Narmada district, about 100 km from Vadodara. Senior officials of the coal ministry, chairmen and managing directors of public sector undertakings are attending the event.

Joshi said India stood fifth in terms of coal reserves and the Centre was working towards achieving self-sufficiency in coal production.

He also talked about a move of the government that opens up the sector to players outside steel and power as well as removes end-use restrictions. Adding that the move is likely to create an efficient energy market and bring in more competition as well as reduce coal imports.

In 2018, the government allowed commercial mining by private entities and set a mining target of 1.5 billion tonnes by 2020. Out of this, 1 billion tonnes was set to be from Coal India, while 500 million tonnes was to be from non-Coal India entities.

This target has now been revised to 1 billion tonnes by 2023-24, Joshi stated.

