Left Menu
Development News Edition

CDPQ becomes Alstom's largest shareholder following the announced acquisition of Bombardier Transportation

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Montréal
  • |
  • Updated: 17-02-2020 23:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 17-02-2020 23:27 IST

As part of Alstom's proposed acquisition of Bombardier Transportation, Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) today announced the conclusion of an agreement with Alstom to convert its current investment in Bombardier Transportation into shares of Alstom. CDPQ also announced an additional investment of €700 million in Alstom. CDPQ's total investment will range from €2.63B to €2.78B, depending on closing conditions. Alstom shares will be acquired by CDPQ at €44.45 per share.

With this transaction, CDPQ will become the largest shareholder of the new Alstom, with a stake of around 18% in the company, depending on financing and closing conditions. As such, CDPQ will appoint two representatives to sit on the company's Board of Directors as well as a Board observer.

The transaction announced today is the result of a thorough analysis and discussions that started several months ago. "The combination of Bombardier Transportation and Alstom, which is recognized for its capacity to manage and execute projects, strengthens the company's global leadership in sustainable mobility. It's an investment in a company that is well positioned to harness the growth of a promising sector – which is perfectly aligned with our strategy and will produce attractive returns for our depositors over the long term," said Charles Emond, President and Chief Executive Officer of CDPQ.

"In addition to the significant potential to create value for our depositors, this transaction provides opportunities to grow and develop expertise in Québec, in a thriving sector that will benefit from urbanization in many parts of the world and growing climate change concerns," added Mr. Emond.

The value of CDPQ's holdings in Bombardier Transportation, which will be converted into shares of Alstom, reflects the 15% annual return set out in the initial investment structure.

In the context of its agreement with CDPQ, Alstom also announced its intention to strengthen its presence in Québec through ambitious commitments that will be implemented in the first year following the transaction's closing. These commitments include establishing the Americas' headquarters in Greater Montréal, where a Head of the Americas will be based; a new design and engineering centre and centre for high-tech R&D; and the expansion of activities through increased opportunities for the La Pocatière and Sorel-Tracy manufacturing facilities.

This transaction is expected to close in the first half of 2021. All the details of the transaction, which is subject to regulatory approval and the closing conditions of the agreement, are available in the news releases issued by Alstom and Bombardier Inc.

HSBC acted as financial advisor, and McCarthy Tétrault LLP and Freshfields Bruckhaus Deringer LLP acted as legal advisors to CDPQ in this transaction.

ABOUT CAISSE DE DÉPÔT ET PLACEMENT DU QUÉBEC
Caisse de dépôt et placement du Québec (CDPQ) is a long-term institutional investor that manages funds primarily for public and parapublic pension and insurance plans. As at June 30, 2019, it held CA$326.7 billion in net assets. As one of Canada's leading institutional fund managers, CDPQ invests globally in major financial markets, private equity, infrastructure, real estate and private debt. For more information, visitcdpq.com, follow us on Twitter@LaCDPQor consult ourFacebookorLinkedInpages.

MAXIME CHAGNON, Head of Global Media Relations, + 1 514 847 5493, mchagnon@cdpq.com


Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

Airtel, Voda Idea, Tata Tele likely to pay AGR dues on Monday: DoT sources

Tata Steel capex likely to touch 9,000cr in FY20

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Rajnath Singh urges shipbuilding DPSUs performance to compete at international level

Defence Minister Rajanth Singh on Monday reviewed the performance of four Defence Public Sector Undertakings DPSUs engaged in shipbuilding and urged them further strive to become world-class and compete at international level. Singh appreci...

Alok Tewari takes over as Chief Commissioner of Delhi Customs Zone

Alok Tewari on Monday took over as Chief Commissioner, Delhi Customs Zone.A 1988 batch IRS CCE, Tewari has taken over upon transfer of OP Dadhich, Pr. Chief Commissioner.Alok Tewari, IRS CCE, 1988 batch takes over as Chief Commissioner, Del...

Punjab govt sets 15 days deadline for urban local bodies to make cities garbage-free

Putting the issue of sanitation high on agenda, Local Bodies Minister in the state Brahm Mohindra on Monday set a 15 days deadline for all the Urban Local Bodies ULBs to make the cities garbage free by ensuring 100 per cent lifting of garba...

Minister Awhad uses cuss words against reporter; apologies

Maharashtra Housing Minister Jitendra Awhad on Monday allegedly used cuss words against areporter on duty, but later apologised citing misunderstanding.According to sources, NCP chief Sharad Pawar had organised a meeting of its state minist...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020