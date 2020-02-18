Left Menu
Development News Edition

Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 bln to climate change fight

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 02:26 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 02:26 IST
Amazon's Bezos pledges $10 bln to climate change fight

Amazon Chief Executive Officer Jeff Bezos will commit $10 billion to fund scientists, activists, nonprofits and other groups fighting to protect the environment and counter the effects of climate change, he said on Monday. Bezos, who is the world's richest man, is among a growing list of billionaires to dedicate substantial funds towards combating the impact of global warming.

"Climate change is the biggest threat to our planet," Bezos said in an Instagram post. "I want to work alongside others both to amplify known ways and to explore new ways of fighting the devastating impact of climate change on this planet we all share." The Bezos Earth Fund will begin issuing grants this summer as part of the initiative.

"It's going to take collective action from big companies, small companies, nation states, global organizations, and individuals," Bezos said. Counteracting climate change has become a popular cause for U.S. billionaires in recent years, with Microsoft's Bill Gates, Michael Bloomberg and hedge fund manager Tom Steyer counted among the world's wealthiest environmental philanthropists. ⁣⁣⁣

Last year, Bezos pledged to make online retailer Amazon net carbon neutral by 2040 - the first major corporation to announce such a goal - and to buy 100,000 electric delivery vehicles from U.S. vehicle design and manufacturing startup Rivian Automotive LLC. Bezos also said at the time that Amazon would meet the goals of the Paris climate accord 10 years ahead of the accord's schedule and invest $100 million to restore forests and wetlands.

Cutting emissions related to Amazon, which delivers 10 billion items a year and has a massive transportation and data center footprint, will be challenging. The company has faced recent protests by environmental activists in France and rising pressure from its own employees to take action on climate change.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

Shell confirms coronavirus case at its Singapore refining site

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

13 US citizens at 'high risk' of coronavirus being treated in Nebraska

Washington, Feb 18 AFP Thirteen US citizens deemed high risk for the deadly new coronavirus are being treated at a federally designated facility in the University of Nebraska following their evacuation from a cruise ship in Japan, officials...

France confirms first case of ruinous tomato virus

Paris, Feb 18 AFP Tomato plants in Frances far-west Finistere region have been contaminated with a destructive virus that can lead to whole crops being wasted, the agriculture ministry said. A farm had been isolated and greenhouses full of ...

Red Sox owner Henry: Team had to trade Betts

Boston Red Sox owner John Henry said Monday he understands fans feelings about the trade that sent star outfielder Mookie Betts to the Los Angeles Dodgers but that the realities of todays game left the club little choice. Speaking at a news...

Reuters Health News Summary

Following is a summary of current health news briefs. U.S. firms in China report staff shortages, say coronavirus hitting global operations AmChamNearly half of the U.S. companies in China say their global operations are already seeing an i...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020