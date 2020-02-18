Left Menu
Development News Edition

STAAH partners with ResBook to present benefits for properties

“The connection delivers changes to availability, room rates, and inventory as they occur via state-of-the-art technology,” says Gavin Jeddo, Founding Director of STAAH.

STAAH partners with ResBook to present benefits for properties
Used by more than 1000+ properties around the world, ResBook is a cloud-based reservation management system designed specifically for small to medium accommodation providers.

Leading cloud-based hospitality technology solution provider, STAAH, has announced a partnership with the accommodation software provider, ResBook. The integration of the two hospitality technology giants presents an opportunity for connected properties to automate end-to-end distribution and operations.

"The connection delivers changes to availability, room rates, and inventory as they occur via state-of-the-art technology," says Gavin Jeddo, Founding Director of STAAH. "The connection type eliminates any time tag. Hoteliers can rest assured that the information displayed both on their bookings channels online and in their PMS is as up-to-date as possible."

Used by more than 1000+ properties around the world, ResBook is a cloud-based reservation management system designed specifically for small to medium accommodation providers. Owned by tourism software developer and digital specialist, Tomahawk, ResBook made its mark through top-of-the-line features and key third-party integrations that struck the right chord with the hospitality industry.

"This partnership is about giving accommodation providers a greater chance to increase online visibility and get a deeper understanding of their guests with the added bonus of both systems being New Zealand based and owned," says Rachel Mander from ResBook. "It proves yet again that manual methods of approaching distribution and revenue management need to be left behind."

Benefits for properties that choose the ResBook + Staah winning combination includes:

ü No lags – from your property's PMS to your chosen distribution channels - the connection is seamless

ü Chances of overbooking or double booking almost negligible as there is a seamless connection between the property PMS and channel manager that leads distribution

ü Manual errors as you consolidate booking data are minimized

ResBook unifies all rate and inventory at its distribution system thus providing common pool inventory across all online and offline distribution channels.

With this partnership, STAAH inches even close to the 100 PMS integrations. This along with its other integrations makes it among the most preferred connectivity partners for the hospitality businesses.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Trump India visit has potential to usher in new era of bilateral ties: USISPF

The upcoming visit of President Donald Trump to India later this month has the potential to usher in a new era of bilateral ties between the two countries, a top American business advocacy group has said. President Trump will pay a state vi...

Reports: Cards to re-sign T Humphries to $45M extension

Kyler Murrays main bodyguard will be sticking around awhile in Arizona. D.J. Humphries, one of the top left tackles scheduled to hit the free agent market next month, reportedly agreed to a three-year, 45 million contract extension with the...

Van Niekerk wins first race this year on comeback trail

Bloemfontein South Africa, Feb 18 AFP Olympics and world 400-metre record-holder Wayde van Niekerk, who has been slowly recovering from a knee injury, won his first race this year in Bloemfontein. The 27-year-old South African finished firs...

Japan completes virus testing for quarantined ship

Tokyo, Feb 18 AFP All passengers and crew on board a ship quarantined off Japan have now been tested for the new coronavirus, the government said Tuesday, as more countries moved to evacuate citizens from the boat. South Korea became the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020