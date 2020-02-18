STAAH partners with ResBook to present benefits for properties

Leading cloud-based hospitality technology solution provider, STAAH, has announced a partnership with the accommodation software provider, ResBook. The integration of the two hospitality technology giants presents an opportunity for connected properties to automate end-to-end distribution and operations.

"The connection delivers changes to availability, room rates, and inventory as they occur via state-of-the-art technology," says Gavin Jeddo, Founding Director of STAAH. "The connection type eliminates any time tag. Hoteliers can rest assured that the information displayed both on their bookings channels online and in their PMS is as up-to-date as possible."

Used by more than 1000+ properties around the world, ResBook is a cloud-based reservation management system designed specifically for small to medium accommodation providers. Owned by tourism software developer and digital specialist, Tomahawk, ResBook made its mark through top-of-the-line features and key third-party integrations that struck the right chord with the hospitality industry.

"This partnership is about giving accommodation providers a greater chance to increase online visibility and get a deeper understanding of their guests with the added bonus of both systems being New Zealand based and owned," says Rachel Mander from ResBook. "It proves yet again that manual methods of approaching distribution and revenue management need to be left behind."

Benefits for properties that choose the ResBook + Staah winning combination includes:

ü No lags – from your property's PMS to your chosen distribution channels - the connection is seamless

ü Chances of overbooking or double booking almost negligible as there is a seamless connection between the property PMS and channel manager that leads distribution

ü Manual errors as you consolidate booking data are minimized

ResBook unifies all rate and inventory at its distribution system thus providing common pool inventory across all online and offline distribution channels.

With this partnership, STAAH inches even close to the 100 PMS integrations. This along with its other integrations makes it among the most preferred connectivity partners for the hospitality businesses.

