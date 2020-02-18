Left Menu
Development News Edition

Hype & Dexter named top HubSpot solutions for APAC

The win also sees them take the number 7 spot in the global rankings of agencies who provide solutions for the industry-leading Sales, Service, and Marketing Automation software.

Hype & Dexter named top HubSpot solutions for APAC
“HubSpot’s agency partner network is amazing – I love to see these companies go the extra mile to make sure their customers are successful,” said Katie Ng-Mak, VP of global partner strategy and operations at HubSpot. Image Credit: Pixabay

Auckland-based automation agency Hype & Dexter has been named the top HubSpot solutions partner for the entire APAC region for 2019.

The win also sees them take the number 7 spot in the global rankings of agencies who provide solutions for the industry-leading Sales, Service, and Marketing Automation software.

Hype & Dexter CEO, Ryan Watkins, said:

"We're incredibly proud of this achievement and to be flying the flag for New Zealand in a region that represents 60% of the world's population. We are also very grateful for the support and enablement we've received from HubSpot as a business, and of course the hard work of our team here in Auckland."

"This year sees us open an office in Melbourne and also exploring opportunities and partnerships in Singapore and Japan. We also aim to be amongst the first HubSpot Elite Solutions Partners in the world.", continued Watkins.

"HubSpot's agency partner network is amazing – I love to see these companies go the extra mile to make sure their customers are successful," said Katie Ng-Mak, VP of global partner strategy and operations at HubSpot.

"Hype & Dexter is one such agency that has shown unwavering commitment to helping businesses grow better. On behalf of everyone at HubSpot, I congratulate Hype & Dexter on this exciting achievement."

To cement their foothold in the APAC region, Hype & Dexter is opening its first Australian office in South Yarra, Melbourne this month.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Trump India visit has potential to usher in new era of bilateral ties: USISPF

The upcoming visit of President Donald Trump to India later this month has the potential to usher in a new era of bilateral ties between the two countries, a top American business advocacy group has said. President Trump will pay a state vi...

Reports: Cards to re-sign T Humphries to $45M extension

Kyler Murrays main bodyguard will be sticking around awhile in Arizona. D.J. Humphries, one of the top left tackles scheduled to hit the free agent market next month, reportedly agreed to a three-year, 45 million contract extension with the...

Van Niekerk wins first race this year on comeback trail

Bloemfontein South Africa, Feb 18 AFP Olympics and world 400-metre record-holder Wayde van Niekerk, who has been slowly recovering from a knee injury, won his first race this year in Bloemfontein. The 27-year-old South African finished firs...

Japan completes virus testing for quarantined ship

Tokyo, Feb 18 AFP All passengers and crew on board a ship quarantined off Japan have now been tested for the new coronavirus, the government said Tuesday, as more countries moved to evacuate citizens from the boat. South Korea became the la...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020