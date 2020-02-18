Ravi Viswanathan to join TVS Supply Chain Solutions as JMD

TVS Supply Chain Solutions, part of the USD 8.5 billion TVS Group on Tuesday said Ravi Viswanathan has been appointed as the CEO and the joint managing director with effect from April 1. The city-based leading end-to-end supply chain management services company in a statement said Viswanathan would report to Managing Director, R Dinesh. Prior taking up the new role, he had served IT major Tata Consultancy Services as its Gobal chief marketing officer. An alumni of NIT Tiruchirappalli, Viswanathan has built and led multiple business units in TCS during his over 30-year career. Viswanathan will take on the role of CEO and joint managing director of the company from April 1, 2020.

"We are delighted to have Ravi join us as Joint Managing Director. With his multi-faceted career at TCS, he brings the experience of creating a truly global Indian business, working across industries, clients...," company Managing Director R Dinesh said. "The Board believes that Ravi is the right person to take TVS Supply Chain Solutions forward, as we build a globally integrated and technology-driven supply chain solutions company," he said. The Board also recognized the contribution of S Ravichandran, the Deputy Managing Director, who has laid the foundation for TVS Supply Chain Solutions over the last 25 years and who will continue as Director and Advisor of the company, Dinesh said.

Ravi Viswanathan said, "I am excited to join TVS Supply Chain Solutions which has been built on the rich legacy of TVS Group." "I look forward to work with Dinesh, the senior management team, Board and our 20,000 person-strong team to further integrate our global capabilities and make TVS Supply Chain solutions the leading company...," he said. TVS SCS provides end-to-end supply chain services in the automobile, beverages, IT, health care, telecom, retail, FMCG and defence. It has presence in 14 countries.

