Union Minister lays foundation for lighthouse in Dhanushkodi

  Rameswaram
  Updated: 18-02-2020 16:22 IST
  Created: 18-02-2020 16:22 IST
A 50-metre high lighthouse is coming up in nearby Dhanushkodi as part of measures to

develop the town, devastated by a deadly cyclone five decades, as a major tourist attraction.

Laying the foundation stone for the Rs 7 crore project at Dhanushkodi on Tuesday, Union Minister of State for Shipping

Mansukh Mandaviya said it would give a fillip to tourism in the region and generate employment opportunities besides

helping in keeping a vigil on the coastline. A lift facility would be provided in the lighthouse for

the benefit public who can have a panoramic view of the Rameswaram island. A children's park would also be set up as

part of tourism promotion measures, he said. Dhanukshodi, at the southern tip of this island, came to

be called a "Ghost town" after the once thriving export centre to neighbouring Sri Lanka was flattened by the cyclone on

December 22, 1964. Various measures, including a sound and light show, have

been proposed in the town to promote it as a tourist centre. The proposed lighthouse would be the third in

Ramanathapuram district after those in Pamban and Rameswaram, sources said.

Mandaviya said steps were being taken by both central and state governments to develop the Ramanathapuram district.

Talking about 'Sagarmala', a flagship programme of the shipping ministry, he said the Centre expected frieght

traffic to increase. The Minister earlier visited the memorial of former

president A P J Abdul Kalam here. He also offered prayers at the Lord Ramanathaswamy temple

in the island town. Later, speaking at a meeting organised by the BJP in

support of CAA, he said the Citizenship Amended Act was not against Muslims in the country.

"Those protesting against the amended law are ignorant of the reality," he said.

Former Union Minister Pon Radhakrishnan and Ramanathapuram Lok Sabha MP Nawasgani were among those present

at the lighthouse foundation ceremony. The MP said the new lighthouse will also help fishermen

from the region and prevent them from crossing into Sri Lankan waters.

