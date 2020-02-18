Left Menu
Development News Edition

Malaysian Belt and Road project tells some staff to work from home in China's Wuhan

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Kuala Lumpur
  • |
  • Updated: 18-02-2020 17:27 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 16:32 IST
Malaysian Belt and Road project tells some staff to work from home in China's Wuhan
Representative Image Image Credit: Pxfuel

The contractor for a Malaysian rail project that is part of China's 'Belt and Road' initiative has advised some Chinese staff to work remotely while a coronavirus outbreak delays their return from holidays, a company official said on Tuesday. Malaysia has barred the return of 13 managerial staff on the $11-billion East Coast Rail Link (ECRL) after they returned to China's central province of Hubei, the epicenter of the outbreak, during their Lunar New Year holidays.

Bai Yinzhan, managing director of contractor CCC-ECRL, the Malaysian unit of China Communications Construction, said the affected staff would work out of their homes in Wuhan, the provincial capital, during Malaysia's temporary ban. "They can work from home," Bai told a news briefing. "There has not been a major impact on the work. We can use network video platforms to continue communicating."

Nearly 200 Chinese staff, who also went back for the annual holiday, are now back at work following 14 days of self-quarantine at base camps in Malaysia, said Darwis Abdul Razak, chief executive of project owner Malaysia Rail Link. Darwis said officials do not expect the outbreak to delay construction of the 640-km (398-mile) rail project, nor do they see delays in loan drawdowns from China Export-Import Bank (China Exim), which is lending 85% of the total project cost.

"As far as fund disbursement is concerned, everything is progressing well," Darwis said. "We did not get any indication from (China Exim) that they are going to stop everything." China and Malaysia resumed construction of the train project in July, after a year-long suspension and a deal to pare down its cost by about a third from nearly $17 billion initially.

Malaysia has 22 cases in the virus epidemic. On Tuesday, Chinese health authorities reported nearly 1,900 deaths and more than 72,000 infections.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Pakistan successfully tests nuclear-capable air launched cruise missile Ra'ad-II

Pakistan conducted a successful flight test of the air-launched nuclear-capable cruise missile Raad-II with a range of 600 km on Tuesday, significantly boosting the militarys deterrence capability on land and at sea. The Raad-II weapon syst...

UPDATE 1-Turkish court delivers surprise acquittal in landmark Gezi trial

A Turkish court on Tuesday ruled to acquit businessman Osman Kavala and eight other defendants over their alleged role in Gezi Park protests in 2013, in a case that had drawn strong criticism from Western allies and human rights groups. App...

Brazil oil workers to appeal labor court decision ruling strike at Petrobras as illegal

An oil workers federation plans to appeal a decision by Brazils labor court that declared a strike at state-run Petrobras illegal and abusive, according to a video released by the federation on social media. Brazils Superior Labor Court TST...

Mysterious toxic gas kills 14 people in Pakistan's Karachi

A mysterious toxic gas has killed at least 14 people and sickened several others in Pakistans southern port city of Karachi, police said on Tuesday. Authorities were alerted to the incident when the residents of Karachis Keamari area began ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020