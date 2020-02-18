Left Menu
Development News Edition

FlySafair to continue to provide Springboks and SA Rugby flights

As official sponsor to SA Rugby and the Springboks, FlySafair will have the responsibility of providing South Africa’s Rugby World Cup champions with all local flights in South Africa.

FlySafair to continue to provide Springboks and SA Rugby flights
The sponsorship has been extremely successful for both FlySafair and the Springboks and will mean that the top-ranked rugby team in the world will be flying on South Africa’s most punctual airline for another four years. Image Credit: Wikipedia

FlySafair will continue to provide the Springboks and SA Rugby (SARugby.co.za) with safe and comfortable flights in and around South Africa after it was announced on Tuesday that their sponsorship as domestic airline partner has been renewed for another four years.

As an official sponsor to SA Rugby and the Springboks, FlySafair will have the responsibility of providing South Africa's Rugby World Cup champions with all local flights in South Africa.

The sponsorship has been extremely successful for both FlySafair and the Springboks and will mean that the top-ranked rugby team in the world will be flying on South Africa's most punctual airline for another four years.

Jurie Roux, CEO of SA Rugby, said: "It is no exaggeration to say that without this partnership with FlySafair, SA Rugby's world-class performance both on and off the field would not be possible.

"This reality has positively impacted the organization, the Springboks and their support team, and possibly most importantly, it has revived our national spirit and brought South Africa to a place of great hope. That's priceless."

To celebrate the Springboks' victory over England in the 2019 Rugby World Cup Final in Japan, FlySafair updated one of its Boeing aircraft's branding to green and gold and used it to transport the Boks across South Africa where the Webb Ellis Cup was displayed for millions of passionate South Africans.

"We are excited to continue this journey for another four years with SA Rugby and the Springboks who continue to inspire and unite South Africa through great rugby," said Kirby Gordon, Chief Marketing Officer at FlySafair.

(With Inputs from APO)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

SBI Cards gets Sebi's go ahead to float IPO

SC declines to pass any direction to Centre on AGR over Vodafone-Idea's plea

India becomes first country which makes Haj process 100 percent digital: Naqvi

ICICI Bank raises Rs 945 cr by issuing Basel III compliant bonds

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

UN Libya envoy says Tripoli port was attacked on Tuesday

The sea port in Libyas capital Tripoli was attacked on Tuesday, U.N. Libya envoy Ghassan Salame said, without giving details.A Reuters reporter in Tripoli, which eastern forces have been trying to take, could see heavy smoke billowing from ...

WRAPUP 6-China sees fall in coronvirus deaths but WHO urges caution

China reported its fewest new infections of coronavirus since January and its fewest deaths for a week, but the World Health Organization said data suggesting the epidemic had slowed should still be viewed with caution.Apple Inc warned that...

UPDATE 1-Lesotho leader's wife's murder trial set for March 27

The wife of Lesothos prime minister, who is charged with murdering her predecessor, will stand trial on March 17, a magistrate ruled on Tuesday when she appeared in court. Maesaiah Thabane was detained this month accused of ordering the kil...

Pakistan successfully tests nuclear-capable air launched cruise missile Ra'ad-II

Pakistan conducted a successful flight test of the air-launched nuclear-capable cruise missile Raad-II with a range of 600 km on Tuesday, significantly boosting the militarys deterrence capability on land and at sea. The Raad-II weapon syst...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020