Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital Bags the Quality Beyond Accreditation Award

  PTI
  • |
  Mumbai
  • |
  Updated: 18-02-2020 18:07 IST
  • |
  Created: 18-02-2020 18:07 IST
Mumbai, Maharashtra, India (NewsVoir)

Mumbai based Multi-Specialty Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital was recently conferred with the prestigious ‘Quality Beyond Accreditation’ Award at AHPI Global Conclave 2020 organized by Association of Health Care Providers of India (AHPI). It may be recalled that the hospital was also the first to be accredited by NABH in western region of India in 2007. Ever since the Hospital has been in the forefront in ensuring Ethical and Quality practices for many years.

The Award presented by Shri D. V. Sadananda Gowda - Union Minister of Chemicals and Fertilizers, Government of India was received by Dr. Shashikant Pawar - General Manager - Operations & Projects, Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital at the event in the presence of Dr. Alexander Thomas - President of AHPI, Dr. Girdhar Gyani - Member Secretary of AHPI and Dr. Prem K. Nair -Member of AHPI and other dignitaries.

Commenting on the receipt of this prestigious award Dr. Shashikant Pawar said, “We all at Dr L H Hiranandani Hospital are happy and honored to receive this prestigious award for our hospital, which is the recognition of excellence in quality. The operations and quality go hand in hand, where the quality systems are the measures of the process efficiency. We keep updating our hospital standard operating procedures periodically to have the process efficiency with involvement from each stakeholder. Strive to go ahead in the quality management systems by constant monitoring & validation mechanism, by benchmarking with national and international standards, creating the benchmarks internally for clinical and non-clinical departments. Hospital fosters the quality culture and patient-centric approach. The key metrics being the patient satisfaction index score constantly keeping at around 4.4 out of 5, which is remarkable in a service industry.”

There is no compromise when it concerns quality and Dr. Shashikant Pawar feels that in order to go beyond accreditation, hospital engages in inculcating quality standards and processes from grass root level of each and every department. We strive for continual quality improvement to elevate the bar of quality and performance excellence, and to set standard of care in all areas of healthcare provided, to make us the leaders in quality in Healthcare, to stay one step ahead.

About Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital, founded in honour of the living legend, Padma Bhushan Dr. L. H. Hiranandani, came into existence in February 2004.

In 2007 we became the first hospital in Western India to receive the prestigious NABH Accreditation for hospitals and healthcare providers - an honour accorded to only eight hospitals in the country at the time. The IMC Ramakrishna Bajaj National Quality Award trophy, for excellence in healthcare, followed in 2008. In 2009, we were the proud recipients of the coveted International Asia Pacific Quality Award (The Malcolm Baldridge Award as it known outside the United States). Dr. L H Hospital blood bank received NABH accreditation in the year 2011.

As a multi-specialty tertiary and quaternary care hospital, we are proud to identify ourselves as a frontline provider of comprehensive healthcare. Within the short but dynamic span of 9 years, we have grown from a 130-bed hospital to a formidable 240-bed facility. Our recent expansion, which saw significant investments in the most innovative technology, leagues us with the best hospitals in the world.

Today, Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital is home to some of the leading specialists in contemporary medicine, as well as a committed nurse workforce with an up-to-date knowledge base. All our medical equipment, pivotal in maintaining the cutting-edge in technological excellence, is sourced from the world’s very best vendors.

To know more about L H Hiranandani Hospital, please visit: www.hiranandanihospital.org.

Image: Shri D. V. Sadananda Gowda - Union Minister of Chemicals Fertilizers, Govt of India presenting Award to Dr. Shashikant Pawar - GM (Operations) at Dr. L H Hiranandani Hospital

