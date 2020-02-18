Gulf Oil, car service provider Pitstop join hands to offer service in 3 cities

Hinduja group's lubes manufacturing arm Gulf Oil and doorstep car service and repair services provider Pitstop on Monday signed a strategic partnership for offering the facility in Mumbai, Pune and Gurugram. After a successful pilot in Bangalore, the facility is being extended to other cities, intended to cater to the growing demand for such services, the two partners announced here.

Under the alliance, the aim is to have 250 (service) vans by this year end, the two partners said, adding, they are already rolling out 10 dedicated vans each in Mumbai, Pune and Gurugram. "As a customer centric organisation, we believe in making our range accessible to our customer. Pitstop - with a wide network of over 200 garage partners - gives us direct access to our customers and enables us to offer them lubricant related services at their doorstep," Gulf Oil's President for Channels Sales and marketing Nagendra Pai said.

Under the partnership, over 1,500 service fleet is planned to be deployed over the next year in these cities to ensure the last mile service under the entrepreneurship model to unlock new business potential for the mechanics in each city. With this service, the brands aim to cater to housing societies, hotels, hospitals, malls and industries at their doorstep with one tap on a mobile app called Pitstop.

“Gulf Oil is the fastest-growing lubricant company. This partnership will enable Pitstop to reach a wider range of customers. It is a significant milestone for Pitstop, which will accelerate our efforts and fuel our ambition of becoming a national doorstep car service provider, while also securing a befitting lubricant partner," Pitstop founder and Chief Executive Officer Mihir Mohan said.

