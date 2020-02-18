Left Menu
Govt pegs wheat output at record 106.21 mln tn in 2019-20

India is set to harvest a record 106.21 million tonne wheat in 2019-20 crop year on increase in acreage owing to good rains, according to latest government data. Wheat production has been rising year-on-year and the previous record of 103.60 million tonne was achieved during 2018-19 crop year (July-June).

Wheat is the main rabi (winter) crop, harvesting of which will begin from next month. Releasing the second estimate of foodgrain production, the Agriculture Ministry said the cumulative rainfall in the country during the monsoon season (June-September 2019) was 10 per cent higher than the Long Period Average (LPA).

Accordingly, production of most of the crops for 2019-20 crop year has been estimated higher than their normal production, it said. Wheat production has been estimated at a record level for this year as acreage under wheat crop has increased substantially due to better soil moisture following good monsoon rains.

Wheat was planted in 33.61 million hectares area till January-end of this crop year as against 29.93 million hectares in the year-ago period, according to the ministry's sowing data. As per the second estimate, total foodgrain production is pegged at a record 291.95 million tonne for 2019-20 crop year, higher than 285.21 million tonne last year.

Of the total production, foodgrain output is estimated to be 142.36 million tonne from the kharif (summer) season and 149.60 million tonne from the rabi season of this year. Foodgrain basket comprises of wheat, rice, cereals and pulses.

Rice output is estimated to increase marginally to 117.47 million tonne this year from 116.48 million tonne last year, while production of cereals is expected to increase to 268.93 million tonne from 263.14 million tonne. Production of pulses is pegged slightly higher at 23.02 million tonne for this year as against 22.08 million tonne last year, the data showed.

Oilseeds output is estimated to increase to 34.18 million tonne for 2019-20 from 31.52 million tonne last year. Among cash crops, sugarcane output is estimated to decline to 353.84 million tonne from 405.41 million tonne in the said period.

Cotton output is estimated to increase to 34.89 million bales (of 170 kg each) for this year from 28.04 million bales in 2018-19, while jute/mesta output is expected to remain at last year's level of 9.8 million bales of 180 kg each. The ministry comes out with four foodgrain production estimates before the final one at different stages of harvesting.

