JHS Retail to exclusively set up Patanjali stores across all Indian airports

JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Pvt Ltd (a subsidiary of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd) has inked an exclusive partnership with Patanjali, leading manufacturer of Indian ayurvedic products to set up Patanjali stores across airports PAN India.

  ANI
  • |
  New Delhi
  • |
  Updated: 18-02-2020 19:03 IST
  • |
  Created: 18-02-2020 19:03 IST
New Delhi [India], Feb 18 (ANI/NewsVoir): JHS Svendgaard Retail Ventures Pvt Ltd (a subsidiary of JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd) has inked an exclusive partnership with Patanjali, leading manufacturer of Indian ayurvedic products to set up Patanjali stores across airports PAN India. Under the venture, three new stores are also planned at Kolkata, Bengaluru and Mumbai airports.

The company has successfully commenced operations in four stores at New Delhi, Chandigarh and Raipur airports. "Through this partnership, we are developing an extensive network of Patanjali stores across all Indian airports. It is our effort to promote Indian Ayurveda globally by targeting Indian gateways and making brand Patanjali accessible to all commuters, national or foreign," says Nikhil Nanda, Managing Director at JHS Svendgaard Laboratories Ltd.

This week, the venture is all set to inaugurate its flagship store which is spread across 1000 square feet at Terminal 3, International Departures, of Indira Gandhi International Airport. Swami Ramdev, the most famed Ayurveda and Yoga Guru, and face of Patanjali will be launching the store. Hardeep Puri, MoS Civil Aviation, Urban Development and Housing and Commerce and Industry has gracefully consented to be the chief guest.

"With oral care products such as Dant Kanti, fortified with Ayurveda to make lives better and healthy, Patanjali has achieved unprecedented growth in the country, and beyond. We are excited to become a part of their vision and are promoting the brand Patanjali to give it a global presence," added Nikhil Nanda. This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

