Govt works for development of all 1.30 bn Indians, no politics

  PTI
  • |
  Hyderabad
  • |
  Updated: 18-02-2020 21:29 IST
  • |
  • Created: 18-02-2020 21:29 IST
The NDA government strives for the welfare of 130 crore people in the country and there is no

politics in railway works, Railway Minister Piyush Goyal said on Tuesday.

His comments came at a railway event here in response to the remarks of Telangana minister T Srinivas Yadav that

railways looked mostly towards north. "Railways are neglecting South India a lot," Yadav

said, alleging that funds earlier used to go to Bihar and West Bengal when railway ministers hailed from those states.

In his speech, Goyal said the NDA government worked for the welfare of citizens in the country and spoke at length

on the funds allotted to Telangana for railway development works.

"My friend state minister Srinivas Yadav ji commented that railway mostly looks at north India and looks less at the

south. Srinivas ji, you probably have no idea of the real

situation or you are forgetting that this situation you are mentioning....it was the situation of UPA government.It was

not so in Narendra Modi government. I never bring politics in railway works," he said.

"The order of the Honble Prime Minister to all our ministers is that ours is the government of 130 crore people,"

he said. He said Rs 2,602 crore has been sanctioned towards

various developmental projects in Telangana in the current rail budget as against the allocation of Rs 258 crore during

2014-15, which is 10 times higher. He talked about various other railway development

initiatives for Telangana. Goyal laid the foundation stone for development of

Satellite Terminal at Charlapalli railway station in Hyderabad and electrification of YerraguntlaNandyal section via remote

video link. He also dedicated to the nation double line with

electrification of GuntakalKalluru section via remote video link and Free High-Speed Wi-Fi facility at 427 Railway

stations in Telangana and Andhra Pradesh at a function held at the Secunderabad railway station here.

Secunderabad is the headquarters of South Central Railway (SCR).PTI SJR

BN BN

