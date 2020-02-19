Left Menu
Development News Edition

SpaceX aims to launch up to 4 tourists into super high orbit

  • PTI
  • |
  • Cape Canaveral
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 01:30 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 00:57 IST
SpaceX aims to launch up to 4 tourists into super high orbit
Representative image Image Credit: Twitter(@SpaceX)

SpaceX aims to launch up to four tourists into a super high orbit, possibly by the end of next year. The private company is working with Space Adventures Inc. for the flight, officials announced Tuesday. Ticket prices are not being divulged but expected to be in the millions.

Space Adventures already has helped put tourists into orbit with trips to the International Space Station, working with the Russian space program. For this trip, paying customers will skip the space station and instead orbit two to three times higher, or roughly 500 miles to 750 miles (800 kilometers to 1,200 kilometers) above Earth.

It's a lofty goal that would approach the record 850-mile-high (1,370 kilometers) orbit achieved by Gemini 11's Pete Conrad and Dick Gordon in 1966. The tourist flight "will forge a path to making spaceflight possible for all people who dream of it," SpaceX President Gwynne Shotwell said in a statement.

Elon Musk's California-based SpaceX already is dabbling in space tourism, signing on a Japanese billionaire to fly to the moon in three or so years. Jeff Bezos' Blue Origin and Richard Branson's Virgin Galactic also plan tourist trips to space, but these will be brief up-and-downs, not orbital. SpaceX will use the same kind of Dragon capsule that will launch NASA astronauts to the space station, possibly in another few months. The capsule has flown only once in space so far, making its debut last year in a successful test flight without a crew.

Space Adventures spokeswoman Stacey Tearne said the tourist flight could occur in the last quarter of 2021. The company is in discussions with "several potential clients." No professional pilot or astronaut will be required, Tearne said, because the Dragon is fully autonomous. But passengers will be able to control the spacecraft if required, she said in an email. The cost will be in line with previous tourist flights, she said. Canadian billionaire Guy Laliberte, founder of Cirque du Soleil, paid $35 million for a 1 1/2-week space station flight in 2009. He said from orbit that it was "worth every penny and more." Like all previous space tourists, he launched on a Russian rocket from Kazakhstan.

This private Dragon flight from Cape Canaveral will be shorter, lasting up to five days, according to Tearne. Based in Vienna, Virginia, Space Adventures helped arrange the flight of the world's first space tourist, Dennis Tito, founder and chairman of Wilshire Associates in California. He flew to the space station on a Russian capsule in 2001, igniting the wrath of top NASA officials who opposed visiting tourists.

The company has arranged eight space missions, with one tourist going twice. Space Adventures' goal is to create "unique and previously impossible opportunities for private citizens to experience space," Eric Anderson, company chairman, said in a statement.

NASA has softened its stance on space tourists and is opening the station doors to paying customers once commercial crew flights by SpaceX and Boeing have been established.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

Quality education must be implemented and adequately financed: UN GA President

Delhi air quality remains 'very poor' for second consecutive day

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Yankees OF Judge dealing with cranky shoulder

New York Yankees outfielder Aaron Judge did not participate in batting practice during the teams first day of full-squad workouts at spring training Tuesday because of a minor right shoulder injury. Hes been here a couple of weeks and deali...

UPDATE 1-Britain's row with Greece over treasures spills into Brexit tensions

A long-running dispute between Britain and Greece over ancient treasures has spilled into tensions over Brexit after a demand for the return of stolen cultural artifacts was added to the draft of a European Union negotiating mandate. The Br...

NOC evacuates fuel vessels from Tripoli port, halts offloading after Haftar forces strike

All fuel vessels have been evacuated urgently from Tripoli port on Tuesday after a strike near a liquified petroleum gas LPG ship, Libyas national oil corporation announced in a statement on Tuesday. It added that all offloading operations ...

Putin sacks top adviser and ex-Ukraine pointman

President Vladimir Putin on Tuesday sacked Vladislav Surkov, one of his chief advisers and the architect of Russias Ukraine policy who was viewed among the countrys most powerful men. The dismissal of the 55-year-old Surkin was announced on...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020