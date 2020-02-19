Left Menu
Development News Edition

Weak sentiment to curb automakers' sales despite better Q3: Fitch Ratings

Slowing GDP growth and weak consumer sentiment in India will continue to weigh on auto sales despite some improvement in the quarter ended December 2019, according to Fitch Ratings.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 11:02 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 11:02 IST
Weak sentiment to curb automakers' sales despite better Q3: Fitch Ratings
Increased costs, weak demand and intense competition can squeeze automakers' profitability. Image Credit: ANI

Slowing GDP growth and weak consumer sentiment in India will continue to weigh on auto sales despite some improvement in the quarter ended December 2019, according to Fitch Ratings. The decline in sales slowed for all key auto categories in the third quarter of the financial year ending March 2020 (3Q FY20) as automakers offered attractive discounts during the festive season.

Sales volumes have continued to decline since the start of 2020. Vehicle sales have been hampered by weak consumer sentiment and still-weak availability of financing following tighter liquidity at non-bank lenders since 2018. The sector also faces additional challenges from the adoption of stricter BS6 emission standards from April 1. Automakers could also face production disruptions if the COVID-19 novel coronavirus spread in China leads to a prolonged halt in the supply of required auto components.

Domestic sales volume of passenger vehicles fell by 1 per cent year-on-year in 3Q FY20 compared with a decline of 29 per cent in 2Q FY20, according to the Society of Indian Automobile Manufacturers. Sales volume of commercial vehicles and two-wheeled vehicles fell by 17 per cent and 15 per cent respectively in 3Q FY20, slowing from 35 per cent and 21 per cent in 2Q FY20.

Strong 28 per cent growth in utility vehicle sales volume partly offset the decline in passenger vehicle volume as Indian customers continued to prefer compact utility vehicles to traditional sedans and hatchbacks, helped by new launches by existing carmakers and new entrants. Domestic sales volume of passenger vehicles fell by 6 per cent year-on-year, commercial vehicles by 14 per cent and two-wheelers by 14 per cent in January.

Fitch said the risk of industrywide production and sales disruption due to the adoption of the BS6 emission standard is low because most manufacturers have developed compliant models and launched several of them well ahead of the deadline. Nonetheless, the higher price tags for these new BS6 compliant models, which may cost up to 15 per cent more for diesel variants, are likely to weigh on demand.

The BS6 transition is likely to push prices for two-wheelers higher by up to 10 per cent which will dampen demand recovery, especially in rural areas where the availability of vehicle financing is still weak. Increased costs, weak demand and intense competition could also squeeze Indian automakers' profitability, although they appear to be taking a disciplined pricing approach so far.

"We believe automakers' focus on reducing inventory, reflected in output cuts in recent quarters, will mitigate the risk of unsold inventory that does not comply with the new emission standard," said Fitch. Indian automakers source only 10 to 15 per cent of their components from China, mainly electronic components. Indian manufacturers and their suppliers typically keep around 30 days of inventory for imported parts and they had built some buffer in anticipation of planned closures during the Chinese New Year holidays.

"Nonetheless, acute shortages could result if factories in China remain closed beyond February or if logistical constraints prevent shipments, which could disrupt vehicle production in India or lead to higher costs," said Fitch. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

Amid coronavirus threat, Tamil Language Festival in Singapore postponed until further notice

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Uzbekistan detains 21 on suspicion of Syrian militant links

Uzbek police have detained 21 people suspected of being linked to an Islamist militant group operating in Syria, police said on Wednesday. Police said the detained men were under the ideological influence of another Uzbek man who was a memb...

UPDATE 1-WHO says no indication of coronavirus cases in North Korea

There are no indications that there are cases of the new coronavirus in North Korea, a World Health Organization WHO official said, despite South Korean media reports suggesting the outbreak had spread to the isolated country. At the moment...

Prince Charles opens new Tata JLR innovation centre in UK

Prince Charles has formally launched a new 150-million pound Tata Motors Jaguar Land Rover JLR innovation centre, Europes largest automotive research and development facility of its kind, at the University of Warwick in central England to c...

'Pakistani retired general Shahid Aziz had close ties with Al Qaeda'

Retired Pakistani General Shahid Aziz, who disappeared a few years ago, had died in 2018, alleged Al Qaeda, adding that Aziz had close ties with the terrorist organisation. The claims were made by Al Qaeda in a magazine Nawa-e-Afghan Jihad,...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020