Kusumgar partners with DRDO for manufacturing parachutes

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India] Feb 19 (ANI/PRNewswire): Kusumgar Corporates, a leading manufacturer of Technical Textiles in India, has proudly partnered with DRDO and acquired the TOT (Transfer of Technology) for manufacturing of Combat Free Fall (CFF) Parachute system in India. The TOT was handed over to the Managing Director, Siddharth Kusumgar during the DEFEXPO by the Chairman of DRDO, Dr G Satheesh Reddy in the presence of Defence Minister, Rajnath Singh and Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Yogi Adityanath.

"We have always been focused on building strong capabilities within India to support our defence establishment and reduce dependence on imports. This is an important step in that direction", said Siddharth. CFF parachute system provides total solutions to Paratrooper for jumping from a height as high as 30,000 ft, can glide up to 30 km range and can land at the desired target. It can be used in High Altitude High Opening (HAHO) as well as in High Altitude Low Opening (HALO) modes.

Kusumgar has been working with DRDO for several years and has partnered with them in the development of various solutions to meet the needs of the armed forces. "In the future as well, Kusumgar will continue to enhance their strengths in the manufacturing of specialised products by bringing the latest technology to serve the country better", said Ankur Kothari, CEO.

This story is provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/PRNewswire)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.