Left Menu
Development News Edition

UPDATE 1-China's virus-hit industrial cities start to ease curbs, restore production

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Beijing
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 14:23 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 14:19 IST
UPDATE 1-China's virus-hit industrial cities start to ease curbs, restore production
Image Credit: Pixabay

Big manufacturing hubs on the Chinese coast are starting to loosen curbs on the movement of people and traffic while local governments prod factories to restart production, following weeks of stoppages due to the coronavirus outbreak. In their early efforts to contain the virus, authorities extended a week-long Lunar New Year holiday in late January by about 10 days, instituted quarantines, and imposed restrictions on traffic in large parts of the country.

The measures slowed the sprawling industrial sector to a crawl, with companies unable to resume production or restore output to normal levels due to a lack of workers. Many have also been unable to take delivery of raw materials or send products to clients due to logistical hurdles, with the disruptions knocking on along supply chains worldwide. China is conscious of striking a balance between stamping out an epidemic that has infected more than 70,000 people - killing more than 2,000 of them - and shielding the already weakened economy from more damage.

The city of Foshan, a large manufacturer of electronics and household appliances in the southern province of Guangdong, said late on Tuesday that businesses no longer needed to seek approval before resuming operations and they need not require returning workers to show proof of their health. On Monday, the nearby city of Zhongshan similarly lowered such administrative barriers.

In the eastern province of Zhejiang, known for its bustling private sector, the cities of Hangzhou and Ningbo over the weekend also pared back the approval process for companies looking to restart. "Macro and micro data suggest production activities are resuming at a slow pace in China, reaching 60-80% of normal levels by end-Feb and normalising only by mid-to-late March," Morgan Stanley wrote in a research noted.

"If the spread of the virus is not contained within the next two weeks, the disruption to production could extend into the second quarter." Analysts polled by Reuters expect China's growth could slow to 4.5% in the first quarter from 6% the previous quarter . But some recently downgraded forecasts are in the 3-4% range, citing delays in resuming production.

TRAINS, PLANES AND CARS More than 50% of the bigger industrial enterprises in Guangdong, Jiangsu and other large provinces, as well as Shanghai, have resumed production, an official at the National Development and Reform Commission told a briefing in Beijing.

Some cities in Guangdong and Zhejiang this week organised buses and trains to ferry workers back from their hometowns. The city of Taizhou, in Zhejiang, even arranged for several planes to pick up workers from Chongqing, Guiyang, Chengdu, Kunming and Xian, with the local government of Taizhou footing a third of the bill.

Labour shortages are relatively acute in Zhejiang, Ge Pingan, an official at the Zhejiang government's human resources department, said. As of Tuesday, 21,800 workers had been ferried back to the eastern province on chartered flights or buses, Ge told a briefing.

Most listed companies in Zhejiang are expected to resume production by the end of February, an official at the Zhejiang securities regulator told the briefing. The outbreak has also chilled consumer demand and hammered the services sector, with restaurants, hotels, cinemas and travel agents among the hardest hit.

China's auto market, the world's largest, is likely to see sales slide more than 10% in the first half of 2020 because of the epidemic. In a bid to revive consumption, Foshan announced stimulus measures for its auto market, the first city in China to do so in the virus outbreak.

The city government will offer subsidies of 2,000 yuan ($285) for purchases of new cars and 3,000 yuan for replacement of existing cars, according to a document published on Feb. 3 on its website. Foshan, where Volkswagen has a car plant with FAW Group, will also offer subsidies to help offset the marketing expenses of auto companies.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

I understood the meaning of patriarchy after I started working: Taapsee Pannu

Growing up in an environment where she could question anything and everything, the true meaning of patriarchy came home to her only when she started working in Bollywood, says actor Taapsee Pannu, whose latest Thappad closely examines the i...

India awarded hosting rights of 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup

India will host the 2022 AFC Womens Asian Cup as the sports continental body on Tuesday awarded the showpiece to the country with an aim to maximize the promotion of the game. India was awarded the tournament by the Asian Football Confedera...

Tiger Shroff drops wedding song 'Bhankas' from 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff on Wednesday dropped the peppy wedding song Bhankas from his upcoming action-thriller flick Baaghi 3. The song is a recreated version of Ek Aankh Maru from 1984 film Tohfa that featured Sridevi and Jeetendra in lead roles. The ...

EMERGING MARKETS-EM assets gain ground as new coronavirus cases drop

Emerging market assets regained footing on Wednesday, as worries about the spread of the coronavirus eased after the rate of new infections slowed and as investors took comfort from Chinas efforts to contain the epidemics economic impact. C...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020