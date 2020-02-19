Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Euro climbs back above $1.08, volatility spikes

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Berlin
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 14:56 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 14:44 IST
FOREX-Euro climbs back above $1.08, volatility spikes
Representative image Image Credit: Wikipedia

The euro rose on Wednesday as improving risk sentiment in global markets paused the dollar's rally, providing relief to the single currency, which had earlier fallen to three-year lows after a survey showed weakening confidence in Germany.

The euro has fallen 3.6% to the dollar this year, as Europe's economic data has deteriorated while that of the United States has mostly improved. On Tuesday, Germany's ZEW research institute said in its monthly survey that investors' mood had deteriorated far more than expected in February, on worries coronavirus would curtail world trade.

"I've been talking for some time about the risk of a further downturn in euro/dollar from a fundamental point of view, based largely on the widening difference in expected growth between the two regions," said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BDSwiss. "There's also a technical argument to be made for a lower euro: the single currency is approaching a major long-term support level."

By 0844 GMT, the euro was 0.13% higher at $1.0805. One-month euro-dollar implied volatility rose to its highest in six weeks.

But amid signs that the coronavirus outbreak is starting to slow, global markets turned around on Wednesday. Riskier assets -- stocks, oil, and copper -- were all up. China posted the lowest daily increase in new infections since Jan. 29, considered an indication containment efforts were working.

A Bloomberg report, citing sources, that China is considering cash injections or mergers to bail out airlines hit by the virus also supported risk appetite. The safe-haven Japanese yen, which tends to benefit from uncertainty, eased against the dollar to hit its lowest level in nearly a month. It last traded 0.2% lower at 110.08 per dollar.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of its peers, was 0.04% lower at 99.404. The yield curve between U.S. three-month bills and 10-year notes inverted overnight a bearish economic signal. Investors are looking to the minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting, due at 1900 GMT, for insight into the Fed's thinking about virus risks.

The Australian dollar gained 0.15% to $0.6697, benefiting from the risk-on mood in markets. New Zealand's dollar also gained 0.2%. The antipodean currencies, heavily exposed to China, have lost more than 4.5% against the dollar this year. Norway's krone, sensitive to global growth via oil exports, has shed 6%, and it slumped to an 18-year low overnight.

That pushed the yen to the weaker side of 110-per-dollar and gave a little boost to Asia's export currencies. China's yuan, however, touched a two-week low after the central bank fixed a softer-than-expected trading band, and as investors expected further monetary easing.

"It's a tug of war between wait-and-worry and being relieved that the infection rate is slowing down," said Bank of Singapore currency strategist Moh Siong Sim. "The specific moves this morning are related to more policy help from China ... there's some relief that more help is on the way and that is restoring some positivity to the market."

The new coronavirus has caused 2,004 deaths in China and infected more than 74,000 people. European purchasing managers index numbers and part-month Korean export figures, both due on Friday, are also going to be closely watched for signs of economic impact.

The pound was flat to the dollar at $1.2993, before UK inflation data due at 0930 GMT. The British currency gained on Tuesday after UK finance minister Rishi Sunak announced the budget would be presented on March 11 as planned.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Soccer-FIFA's Wenger wants offside law changed to allay VAR criticism

FIFAs head of global development Arsene Wenger will attempt to make a major change to the offside law which could end a run of contentious decisions in the game since the introduction of the Video Assistant Referee VAR. Wenger, who was mana...

I understood the meaning of patriarchy after I started working: Taapsee Pannu

Growing up in an environment where she could question anything and everything, the true meaning of patriarchy came home to her only when she started working in Bollywood, says actor Taapsee Pannu, whose latest Thappad closely examines the i...

India awarded hosting rights of 2022 AFC Women's Asian Cup

India will host the 2022 AFC Womens Asian Cup as the sports continental body on Tuesday awarded the showpiece to the country with an aim to maximize the promotion of the game. India was awarded the tournament by the Asian Football Confedera...

Tiger Shroff drops wedding song 'Bhankas' from 'Baaghi 3'

Tiger Shroff on Wednesday dropped the peppy wedding song Bhankas from his upcoming action-thriller flick Baaghi 3. The song is a recreated version of Ek Aankh Maru from 1984 film Tohfa that featured Sridevi and Jeetendra in lead roles. The ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020