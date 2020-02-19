Left Menu
Listing on Stock Exchange will boost growth of IT industry: Chetal Patel

Recently an IPO meet was held in the Surat to encourage promoters & CEOs of city-based IT (Information Technology) companies to list their companies on stock exchanges.

Surat IT IPO Meet-Up. Image Credit: ANI

Surat (Gujarat) [India] Feb 19 (ANI/Newswire Gujarat): Recently an IPO meet was held in the Surat to encourage promoters & CEOs of city-based IT (Information Technology) companies to list their companies on stock exchanges. The seminar was organised by Chetan Patel. World and 78 CEOs of IT companies attended this very informative session.

On this occasion Chief Guest, Anand Chari, DGM, BSE explained the importance and benefits of IPO. He also noted that ethical practice will make Surat's future bright. On the other side, Chetan Patel urged all the leaders to work hard to make Surat IT-hub and provide job opportunities to the youth so they do not have to go outside Gujarat. Dhiren Dave, eminent company secretary shared his knowledge of IT company compliance. He emphasized on the internal control system and governance. Then, Rakesh Doshi, Financial Advisor presented an effective performance for the leaders.

Punit Gajera and Alpesh Vaghasiya had created a group of IT people to make this event successful. Many leaders have joined the hand to bring IT culture and bring IPO in Surat. The meet upended with dinner and it was organised at the Amaazia club by Chetanpatel.world.

This story is provided by Newswire Gujarat. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/Newswire Gujarat)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

