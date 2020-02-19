Erdogan says third Turkish drill ship to begin operations in 2020
Turkey has purchased its third offshore drilling ship which will arrive in Turkey next month, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding that the ship will begin operations in 2020.
Speaking to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in Ankara, Erdogan said the new ship was an "ultra maritime drill ship" that can drill down to 11,400 metres, but did not specify where the ship would operate.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.
- READ MORE ON:
- Turkey
- Tayyip Erdogan
- Ankara
- AK Party
ALSO READ
Russian lawmaker: Syria's Idlib seriously straining Russia-Turkey accords
Turkey says Russia must restrain Syrian forces in Idlib
Turkey: Ankara, Moscow working for Syria peace despite clash
Erdogan says Turkey will not allow Syrian govt to advance in Idlib -CNN Turk
UPDATE 1-Turkey, Russia can tackle Syria escalation 'without anger' -Erdogan