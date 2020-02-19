Erdogan says third Turkish drill ship to begin operations in 2020

Turkey has purchased its third offshore drilling ship which will arrive in Turkey next month, President Tayyip Erdogan said on Wednesday, adding that the ship will begin operations in 2020.

Speaking to lawmakers from his ruling AK Party in Ankara, Erdogan said the new ship was an "ultra maritime drill ship" that can drill down to 11,400 metres, but did not specify where the ship would operate.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.