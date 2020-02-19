Innoviti Creates Juno, a Self-healing Machine to Heal Payment System Problems That are Hard for Humans to Detect

Leading payments technology company, Innoviti Payment Solutions, announced that after a successful internal pilot, it has now started deploying Juno, a Self-Healing Machine created by Innoviti for automatic detection and healing of complex payment systems, in a phased manner across its pan-India base of payment installations.

Juno takes over from where humans find it hard to find patterns. Often this happens due to the interplay of multiple events occurring over a long period of time that can be time consuming and hard to analyse. Yet the final event in the chain, if it happens, may lead to a significant business impact and therefore requires an early detection and cure. Transactions happening at a payment terminal get processed through several systems run by various companies and interconnected through protocols. A specific sequence of transactions can trigger bugs lying in these systems and cause it to malfunction. One such problem arises in the area of security codes that need to be daily refreshed. To activate daily transaction processing on the terminal, they often need to request and receive a sequence of activation keys. However, due to transient communication issues the sequence can get broken, leading to the terminal becoming non-functional. Since the codes were to be downloaded in a sequence, a break requires each system to be reset which is often a manual exercise.

Speaking about the launch Mr. Gaurav Mehrotra, Vice President Technology, Innoviti, said, "At Innoviti, we pride ourselves on the industry-leading reliability metrics of our POS terminals - something that is widely recognised as best-in-class by the retail industry. Introduction of the new Juno self-healing system will further strengthen our innovation edge in this crucial domain. It is in keeping with our ethos that every POS-related problem faced by our customer is our personal headache, even if its origin may actually lie in external environment or partner networks not working optimally."

Juno continuously monitors error codes of over nearly 1 million transactions per day to automatically track such patterns. It detects a break happening and immediately heals it before the impact reaches the terminal, thereby preventing the terminal from becoming non-functional. Moreover, it does this across acquiring banks and other payment system providers, communication networks, and types of transactions. Innoviti's investment in Juno is in line with its stated goal of relentlessly pursuing excellence in every aspect of system design to eliminate issues that lead to customer impact. By automating the problem identification and resolution using Juno, Innoviti has been able to reduce manual errors, speed up time to resolution and enhance control over its platform performance. A testament to this obsessive focus on ensuring transaction success reliability has seen Innoviti's throughput of transaction value per terminal per month of 7000$ being 2X of other terminals. This is because of reduced downtime and over time the merchant not feeling the need for any backup terminals, saving them cost and hassles. Over time the company has established itself as a clear market leader on performance metrics with its average POS reliability creating market-benchmarks of 99.3% (vs. industry norm of 92%).

Across India Innoviti processes over US$ 6.5Bn of payments annually from over 1000+ cities. Innoviti's payment solutions help merchants, banks and brands collaborate to influence commercial transactions happening in offline commerce more efficiently than possible otherwise, through unconventional use of payment terminals.

About Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Innoviti Payment Solutions runs a payment platform that has a unique ability to add intelligence to traditional payment channels, enhancing their value. Merchants, brands and financial service providers use these intelligent payment channels to reduce cost and drive sales of their products. Innoviti processes over Rs. 40,000 Cr. of payment transactions, about 6% of all offline merchant payment transactions in India. This also includes Rs. 1,500 Cr. of transactions involving distribution of loans to consumers and small businesses. The most capital efficient company in this space, Innoviti processes more volume for every $ raised than any other payments company. The company is backed by marquee investors such as Catamaran Ventures, SBI Venture Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners.

