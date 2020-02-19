Left Menu
Development News Edition

Innoviti Creates Juno, a Self-healing Machine to Heal Payment System Problems That are Hard for Humans to Detect

  • PR Newswire
  • |
  • Bengaluru
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 15:36 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 15:36 IST
Innoviti Creates Juno, a Self-healing Machine to Heal Payment System Problems That are Hard for Humans to Detect

Leading payments technology company, Innoviti Payment Solutions, announced that after a successful internal pilot, it has now started deploying Juno, a Self-Healing Machine created by Innoviti for automatic detection and healing of complex payment systems, in a phased manner across its pan-India base of payment installations.

Juno takes over from where humans find it hard to find patterns. Often this happens due to the interplay of multiple events occurring over a long period of time that can be time consuming and hard to analyse. Yet the final event in the chain, if it happens, may lead to a significant business impact and therefore requires an early detection and cure. Transactions happening at a payment terminal get processed through several systems run by various companies and interconnected through protocols. A specific sequence of transactions can trigger bugs lying in these systems and cause it to malfunction. One such problem arises in the area of security codes that need to be daily refreshed. To activate daily transaction processing on the terminal, they often need to request and receive a sequence of activation keys. However, due to transient communication issues the sequence can get broken, leading to the terminal becoming non-functional. Since the codes were to be downloaded in a sequence, a break requires each system to be reset which is often a manual exercise.

Speaking about the launch Mr. Gaurav Mehrotra, Vice President Technology, Innoviti, said, "At Innoviti, we pride ourselves on the industry-leading reliability metrics of our POS terminals - something that is widely recognised as best-in-class by the retail industry. Introduction of the new Juno self-healing system will further strengthen our innovation edge in this crucial domain. It is in keeping with our ethos that every POS-related problem faced by our customer is our personal headache, even if its origin may actually lie in external environment or partner networks not working optimally."

Juno continuously monitors error codes of over nearly 1 million transactions per day to automatically track such patterns. It detects a break happening and immediately heals it before the impact reaches the terminal, thereby preventing the terminal from becoming non-functional. Moreover, it does this across acquiring banks and other payment system providers, communication networks, and types of transactions. Innoviti's investment in Juno is in line with its stated goal of relentlessly pursuing excellence in every aspect of system design to eliminate issues that lead to customer impact. By automating the problem identification and resolution using Juno, Innoviti has been able to reduce manual errors, speed up time to resolution and enhance control over its platform performance. A testament to this obsessive focus on ensuring transaction success reliability has seen Innoviti's throughput of transaction value per terminal per month of 7000$ being 2X of other terminals. This is because of reduced downtime and over time the merchant not feeling the need for any backup terminals, saving them cost and hassles. Over time the company has established itself as a clear market leader on performance metrics with its average POS reliability creating market-benchmarks of 99.3% (vs. industry norm of 92%).

Across India Innoviti processes over US$ 6.5Bn of payments annually from over 1000+ cities. Innoviti's payment solutions help merchants, banks and brands collaborate to influence commercial transactions happening in offline commerce more efficiently than possible otherwise, through unconventional use of payment terminals.

About Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Innoviti Payment Solutions runs a payment platform that has a unique ability to add intelligence to traditional payment channels, enhancing their value. Merchants, brands and financial service providers use these intelligent payment channels to reduce cost and drive sales of their products. Innoviti processes over Rs. 40,000 Cr. of payment transactions, about 6% of all offline merchant payment transactions in India. This also includes Rs. 1,500 Cr. of transactions involving distribution of loans to consumers and small businesses. The most capital efficient company in this space, Innoviti processes more volume for every $ raised than any other payments company. The company is backed by marquee investors such as Catamaran Ventures, SBI Venture Capital and Bessemer Venture Partners.

For more information, please visit - http://www.innoviti.com

Media Contact :
Sarath Chandra Nerella
sarath@innoviti.com
Associate Vice President - Marketing, Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
Innoviti Payment Solutions Pvt. Ltd.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/715351/Innoviti_Logo.jpg

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Mussels 'cooked alive' in balmy New Zealand ocean

Wellington, Feb 19 AFP Up to half a million mussels were effectively cooked in the wild in unusually balmy waters on the New Zealand coast in a massive die-off that marine experts have linked to climate change. The dead molluscs were found ...

School building blown up by Naxals in Bihar's Gaya

A portion of a school building in Bihars Gaya district was blown up by the Naxals on Tuesday night, police said. The ultras used an IED improvised explosive device to blow up the building in Sondaha village under Bankey Bazar Block of Gaya ...

Weinstein trial jurors to resume deliberations after his lawyer came under fire

The jury in former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinsteins rape trial is expected to continue deliberations on Wednesday, a day after the presiding judge took the former Hollywood producers lead defense lawyer to task for writing an opinion pi...

Weinstein's legal problems extend beyond New York criminal trial

A New York jury began deliberations on Tuesday in the rape trial of former Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein. Regardless of the verdict, Weinsteins legal problems are far from over.The producer of Shakespeare in Love and The English Patie...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020