STL Starts 2020 With Rs. 1500cr New Order Booking

PUNE, India, Feb. 19, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- STL (NSE: STRTECH), a global data networks innovator, has added new orders of Rs 1,500 crore as it sets off 2020 to a great start. These orders have ranged from continued business development in its core areas of optical connectivity solutions and network services to emerging areas such as software virtualization.

In early 2020, network creation capital expenditure has been accelerated by major European, Middle East, Africa and South East Asian network creators. As STL has strategically invested in these markets, it has disproportionately benefited by this acceleration, driving over 65% of connectivity revenues from these international geographies. Alongside this, in India, the rural broadband projects are moving to the next phase of digital infrastructure buildout in leading states like Telangana, Maharashtra and Madhya Pradesh. This is coming after a year of relatively slow growth in data network infrastructure buildout.

A key element of this resurgence is the preference for solutions providers that have comprehensive experience in designing, building and managing hyperscale data networks. This trend confirms STL's strategic approach to build end-to-end network capability - from optical connectivity, to network design, deployment and software virtualization. The upcoming new projects demonstrate the full range of network use cases.

• Fiber-to-the-Home Densification in Europe: The trend towards fiberizing each household has been driving up demand for high-end and easy to deploy optical fibre. STL's proprietary bend-handling fibres and micromodule compact diameter cables that lead to 30% faster deployment, have benefited by this trend of fast deployment.

• Rural Broadband Connectivity moves to the next phase: STL has been building local expertise of deployment to bolster its technology-led design process in key states of Central India. Given the efficient deployment, these states have been leading the move to the next phase of rural network activation. More states are expected to accelerate their plans, especially given the enhanced budget outlay of Rs 6,000 crores for BharatNet. • New engagements in Middle East, Africa and South East Asia: As these markets look to serve high-involvement customers, they are evolving from standard billing solutions to digital engagement and AI-based monetization. STL's advanced billing and customer engagement platforms have been able to meet these needs and hence gain new orders.

Excited by the acceleration in customer demand, Dr. Anand Agarwal, Group CEO, STL, said, "At STL, we have been focused on creating solutions for our customers that overcome their end-to-end problem statements - rather than just delivering some components. This has taken significant investment in technology and talent. We are pleased to see that our customers across Telcos, Cloud Companies, Citizen Network and Large Enterprises are realizing the value in holistic solutions - a trend that is reaffirming our value add as end-to-end data networks innovator."

STL has built the unique capability to design and deliver converged data networks across large-scale nationwide, citywide and rural environments. In the past few years, STL has widened its capability into passive connectivity, AI analytics, network virtualization and open-source programmability with a focus on converged access solutions. The company has been driving a deliberate strategy to enhance its end-to-end solutions capability by investments in European presence, acquiring Italy's leading cable producer Metallurgica; adding data centre design capability through IDS acquisition; and building virtual-radio access network (vRAN) capabilities through investment in ASOCS. Collectively, these capabilities have been helping renewed demand growth for STL.

About STL - Sterlite Technologies Ltd:

STL is a global leader in end-to-end data network solutions.

We design and deploy high-capacity converged fibre and wireless networks. With expertise ranging from optical fibre and cables, hyper-scale network design, and deployment and network software, we are the industry's leading integrated solutions provider for global data networks. We partner with global telecom companies, cloud companies, citizen networks and large enterprises to design, build and manage such cloud-native software-defined networks.

STL has innovation at its core. With intense focus on end-to-end network solutions development, we conduct fundamental research in next-generation network applications at our Centres of Excellence. STL has a strong global presence with next-gen optical preform, fibre and cable manufacturing facilities in India, Italy, China and Brazil, along with two software-development centres across India and one datacentre design facility in the UK.

