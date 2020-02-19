Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Yen hits 9-month low as slowing virus case count, stimulus hopes boost risk appetite

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Tokyo
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 18:00 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 17:47 IST
FOREX-Yen hits 9-month low as slowing virus case count, stimulus hopes boost risk appetite
Representative image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Japanese yen was the biggest mover in the G10 group of currencies on Wednesday, hitting a 9-month low as a slowdown in the number of newly reported cases of coronavirus and expectations for further policy stimulus boosted risk sentiment in global markets. China posted the lowest daily rise in new coronavirus cases since Jan. 29, helping to lift the off-shore traded yuan to a two-week high against the dollar.

Many view Chinese data on the virus with skepticism, but the sentiment was lifted by a Bloomberg report that Beijing was considering cash injections or mergers to bail out airlines hit by the virus. Those steps would come after this week's cut in the medium-term lending rate, which has fed expectations for a reduction in the benchmark loan prime rate.

"Generally a 'risk-on' day after China announced it was considering more stimulus measures to support the economy, such as exempting small- and medium-sized enterprises from paying pension contributions until June," said Marshall Gittler, head of investment research at BS Swiss. "Asian markets are up almost across the board. Hence Australian dollar higher, Japanese yen and Swiss franc lower," he said.

The yen tends to benefit in times of crisis or heightened market uncertainty. It initially gained as news of the outbreak first hit global markets, but has now retraced that move as the pace of the reported increases in virus cases slows. For an interactive version of the above graphic, click here https://tmsnrt.rs/3bQk7Lm.

The yen was half a percent lower versus the dollar by midday in London at 110.42, having earlier hit 110.45, its lowest since May 2019. Elsewhere, the euro bounced briefly above $1.08 but sank below the mark to trade flat as the dollar continued its rally. The single currency had earlier fallen to a three-year low after a survey showed weakening confidence in Germany. One-month euro-dollar implied volatility rose to its highest in six weeks.

The euro has fallen 3.6% against the dollar this year, as Europe's economic data has deteriorated while that of the United States has mostly improved. On Tuesday, Germany's ZEW research institute said in its monthly survey that investors' mood had deteriorated far more than expected in February, on worries coronavirus would curtail world trade.

The dollar index, which measures the U.S. currency against a basket of its peers, was 0.12% higher at 99.558. Investors are looking to the minutes from the Federal Reserve's January meeting, due at 1900 GMT, for insight into the Fed's thinking about virus risks.

The Australian dollar, which rose during the Asian trading session, gave up gains to trade flat at $0.6689. New Zealand's dollar also gained 0.2%. The antipodean currencies, heavily exposed to China, have lost more than 4.5% against the dollar this year. Norway's krone, sensitive to global growth via oil exports, has shed 6%, and it slumped to an 18-year low overnight.

China's yuan touched a two-week low after the central bank fixed a softer-than-expected trading band, and as investors expected further monetary easing. "It's a tug of war between wait-and-worry and being relieved that the infection rate is slowing down," said Bank of Singapore currency strategist Moh Siong Sim. "The specific moves this morning are related to more policy help from China ... there's some relief that more help is on the way and that is restoring some positivity to the market."

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

NITI Aayog is organizing Sustainable Development Goals SDG Conclave 2020 Partnerships, Cooperation and Development of North Eastern States in Guwahati, in association with the North Eastern Council, Government of Assam, Tata Trusts, United ...

WRAPUP 7-Passengers depart coronavirus cruise ship at last; Japan's effort under fire

Hundreds of people began disembarking a cruise ship in Japan on Wednesday after being held on board for more than two weeks under quarantine, as criticism mounted of Japans handling of the biggest coronavirus outbreak outside China.Even as ...

Burglar targets retd Colonel''s house, apologises

A burglar was full of remorse after mistakenly targeting a retired military officers residencehere that he wrote an apology on the wall, quoting a Biblical commandment.The police, however, were not amused and have launched a search for him....

Novel microchip can operate even when battery runs out, researchers claim

Engineers claim to have developed an innovative microchip, called BATLESS, that can continue to operate even when the battery runs out, an advance that may lead to longer lasting devices, especially those which demand extreme power efficien...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020