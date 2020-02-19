Left Menu
Development News Edition

Interest subvention for dairy farmers raised to 2.5 pc

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 17:57 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 17:57 IST
Interest subvention for dairy farmers raised to 2.5 pc

The government on Wednesday increased the interest subvention or subsidy on loans given to the dairy sector from 2 per cent to 2.5 per cent, a move aimed at taking the white revolution to the next level. Giving details about the decision taken at the Cabinet Committee on Economic Affairs (CCEA), Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said upward revision in the interest subvention would benefit 95 lakh farmers spread over 50,000 villages.

The increased interest subsidy under the scheme Dairy processing and Infrastructure Development Fund (DIDF) with the revised outlay of Rs 11,184 crore will take the "the white revolution (associated with milk production) to the next level, the minister said. Under DIDF, the central government will provide an interest subvention up to 2.5 per cent to Nabard from 2019-20 (with effect from July 30, 2019) to 2030-31 and in case there is any further increase in the cost of funds, it would be borne by the end borrowers themselves.

"The funding period (2017-18 to 2019-20) of the scheme is revised to 2018-19 to 2022-23 and the repayment period to be extended up to 2030-31 with spillover to first quarter of the FY 2031-32," said an official release in this regard. Altogether 37 sub-projects have been submitted with an estimated cost of Rs 4,458 crore, of which loan component would be Rs 3,207 crore for the scheme.

Out of Rs 3,207 crore, as on date, Rs 1,110 crore has been disbursed in two instalments of loan by Nabard to the National Dairy Development Board (NDDB). The CCEA decision, Javadekar said, will benefit 95 lakh milk producers covering 50,000 villages.

Besides, 28,000 bulk milk coolers with 140 lakh litres per day as additional milk chilling capacity will be established. There will also be creation of additional 210 tonnes per day milk drying capacity, modernisation, expansion and creation of milk processing capacity of 12.6 tonnes litres a day.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

NITI Aayog to hold SDG Conclave 2020 in Guwahati

NITI Aayog is organizing Sustainable Development Goals SDG Conclave 2020 Partnerships, Cooperation and Development of North Eastern States in Guwahati, in association with the North Eastern Council, Government of Assam, Tata Trusts, United ...

WRAPUP 7-Passengers depart coronavirus cruise ship at last; Japan's effort under fire

Hundreds of people began disembarking a cruise ship in Japan on Wednesday after being held on board for more than two weeks under quarantine, as criticism mounted of Japans handling of the biggest coronavirus outbreak outside China.Even as ...

Burglar targets retd Colonel''s house, apologises

A burglar was full of remorse after mistakenly targeting a retired military officers residencehere that he wrote an apology on the wall, quoting a Biblical commandment.The police, however, were not amused and have launched a search for him....

Novel microchip can operate even when battery runs out, researchers claim

Engineers claim to have developed an innovative microchip, called BATLESS, that can continue to operate even when the battery runs out, an advance that may lead to longer lasting devices, especially those which demand extreme power efficien...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020