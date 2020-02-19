Left Menu
MDXi to announce local Microsoft Stack Cloud offering in Nigeria

The Stack platform provided in partnership with Microsoft and HPE will be unveiled at MainOne’s 5th annual gathering of customers, partners and tech professionals, called Nerds Unite.

With the introduction of the local offering of Microsoft’s Azure Stack services, MDXi will be the first data center in Nigeria to offer the Cloud service commercially to customers in Nigeria.  Image Credit: Pixabay

MDXi, MainOne's (MainOne.net) data center subsidiary, will announce the local offering of Microsoft's Azure Stack to its customers as part of its 'Managed Cloud Services'. The Stack platform provided in partnership with Microsoft and HPE will be unveiled at MainOne's 5th annual gathering of customers, partners and tech professionals, called Nerds Unite.

With the introduction of the local offering of Microsoft's Azure Stack services, MDXi will be the first data center in Nigeria to offer the Cloud service commercially to customers in Nigeria. This latest Cloud offering by MDXi into the Nigerian market will reinforce MainOne's leadership positioning in the Cloud market, enabling the company to offer its customers a broader suite of cloud solutions. Ranging from managed Cloud deployment on public and private cloud services in the MDXi data center to the management of offshore deployment on Amazon Web Services (AWS) and Azure, in addition to Express Route services that enable secure, reliable communications to cloud services offshore.

Showcasing at the launch will be some of the benefits of MDXi's Azure Stack in processing in-country data and applications thereby reducing customer latency to under 10ms and resulting in better experiences for end-users. The demo will also showcase cost-effective data storage solutions that allow businesses to meet all their data sovereignty requirements with locally domiciled infrastructure.

The new Cloud services platform will offer enterprises and businesses the choice of a scalable, flexible computing platform to enable them to migrate critical applications from legacy technology to modernized and more efficient technology without having to go offshore.

"MDXi has been in the business of providing Cloud services to its Enterprise customers for over 5 years, with skilled and certified engineers. We are the data center of choice for Enterprise looking to host data locally in the Cloud. With the introduction of the Azure Stack solution, we further demonstrate our commitment to investing in cloud infrastructure in order to continually meet the changing and growing requirements of our customers in Nigeria, and indeed across West Africa. Our partnership with Microsoft and investment in HPE infrastructure to deploy the Cloud platform continues to position MDXi as West Africa's leading communications solution provider, delivering world-class quality services to our local customers." said Gbenga Adegbiji, General Manager, MDXi.

Nerds Unite, MainOne's flagship event of the year, brings together IT professionals, influencers, and decision-makers in an environment for one full day to connect, discover opportunities, collaborate, and learn new techniques and breakthrough trends in the global IT industry. This year's edition will feature presentations and panel discussions on Cloud adoption, Cloud migration, and all things Cloud with global leaders across West Africa, making it the perfect platform for MDXI to unveil its new Cloud services.

MDXi builds and operates Tier III data center campuses across West Africa to meet the rapidly expanding global demand for certified data centre facilities. It's Tier III data center in Lekki, Lagos-Nigeria, is the largest purpose-built commercial data center in West Africa, designed with a strong focus on high availability, security, and open access connectivity. Its facilities have operated with 100% uptime since inception.

