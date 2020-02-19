Left Menu
Development News Edition

Unacademy raises USD 110 mn led by Facebook, General Atlantic

  • PTI
  • |
  • New Delhi
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 18:17 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 18:17 IST
Unacademy raises USD 110 mn led by Facebook, General Atlantic

Digital learning platform Unacademy on Wednesday raised USD 110 million (about Rs 780 crore) in a funding round led by social media major Facebook and General Atlantic. The funding round saw investment from fresh investors including Sequoia India, Nexus Venture Partners, Steadview Capital and Blume Ventures, Flipkart CEO Kalyan Krishnamurthy and Udaan co-founder Sujeet Kumar, according to a company statement.

"We are seeing great learning outcomes through our subscription where learners can take live classes by these educators. We now have more than 90,000 active subscribers. We thank General Atlantic and Facebook who have joined us in this journey and our existing investors who continue to be a part of the journey by supporting us," Unacademy co-founder Gaurav Munjal said. In addition to raising the funding, Unacademy also provided exits to some of the angel investors, the statement said.

"With this investment in Unacademy, we are reinforcing our commitment to the Indian start-up ecosystem as well as investing in a company that is transforming learning in India. We love that the company is fundamentally democratising education and driving innovation in new learning models," Facebook India Vice President and Managing Director Ajit Mohan said. Unacademy expects to earn an annual recurring revenue of USD 250-300 million (around Rs 1,775 crore to Rs 2,130 crore) on the back of rise in paid subscribers and expansion of its offerings.

The company offers test series, personalised feedback and one-on-one interactions with educators for various competitive examinations, including UPSC. Currently, it has more than 20,000 registered educators and over 18 million learners. As on February 1, Unacademy Plus had hit USD 30 million ARR.

Generally, ARR refers to yearly value of a single subscription. Munjal had earlier told PTI that the company is planning to offer online coaching for state service examinations in Kerala, Maharashtra, West Bengal and other states.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

No 'official' talks with Navjot Sidhu yet, Mann on Cong leader joining AAP

Amid speculations that AAP is trying to woo Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, partys Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said they have not held any talks at the official-level with the cricketer-turne...

Blume Ventures announces final close of Fund III at $102 mn

Homegrown early-stage venture capital firm, Blume Ventures on Wednesday announced the final close of Blume Ventures Fund III at USD 102 million about Rs 730 crore. After a first close in late 2018, the final close was completed in December ...

Decision to start onion exports after due consideration: Danve

Union Minister of State Consumer Affairs, Food and Public Distribution Raosaheb Patil Danve onWednesday said the decision to lift the ban on onion exports will be taken after considering the interests of both farmersand consumers. Citing th...

WRAPUP 1-U.S. housing starts drop; building permits near 13-year high

U.S. homebuilding fell less than expected in January while permits surged to a nearly 13-year high, pointing to sustained housing market strength that could help keep the longest economic expansion in history on the track.Other data on Wedn...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020