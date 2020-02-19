Left Menu
Development News Edition

PSJ Media Vision: Emerging Name in the World of Production, Post Production and Acting Academy

PSJ Media Vision is a media hub where all the work related to TV and films are undertaken. It is one stop in the entertainment world where film production, post-production, acting academy, PR, in-film branding, event management, celebrity management and talent pool comes under one umbrella.

  • ANI
  • |
  • Mumbai (Maharashtra)
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 19:32 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 19:32 IST
PSJ Media Vision: Emerging Name in the World of Production, Post Production and Acting Academy
Team PSJ Media Vision. Image Credit: ANI

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], Feb 19 (ANI/NewsVoir): PSJ Media Vision is a media hub where all the work related to TV and films are undertaken. It is one stop in the entertainment world where film production, post-production, acting academy, PR, in-film branding, event management, celebrity management and talent pool comes under one umbrella. PSJ Media has its own specialties in film making, TV shows, music videos, short films, corporate films, ad films, documentary films and web series. The company is managed by a strong and experienced team of professionals. The team consists of people who are experts in creativity, teaching, pre and post-production, music, VFX and PR.

The Founders of PSJ Media are three brothers Pratush, Sumit and Jai. The team under the guidance of these three has successfully completed many TV shows and feature films. The team consists of a well-wisher and mentor Bhajan Samrat Anup Jalota, Pramod Bokadia, the son of the famous Producer Director KC Bokadia, head of the film division, business head Smita Pandey, creative advisor Roopa Das and academy head Shivangi Vajpayee.

"The vision of our company is to celebrate creativity. We are in the entertainment industry. We want to build a brand of our own and give a lot of value to our work and complete it. As far as the film school of our company is concerned, it is different from other types of acting schools or acting courses," said Jai. "We teach acting at a nominal fee and also make them work in the industry because the vision of our company is that we give opportunity to new talent, get them a platform to show their talent. Our mission is to promote new talent," he added.

PSJ Media Vision Academy has courses in acting, dance, music, voice-over and film making. Kathak, hip hop, Bollywood style dance are taught here in a dance academy, while both camera acting and theater acting is trained in acting academy. Many types of music are taught here, including Hindustani classical music, light music and bhajan singing. Proper training of voice-over and dubbing is also provided for TV shows, radio, commercials and corporate ads. Pinga is a Marathi film under production under this banner. For DD, the company which has made many shows like Shreejay, Yog Yatra has also produced Crime Stories.

The company has also made 50 episodes of a web show called Filmy Parinde and ad films of Pan Raj and Lukman E Hayat, which have produced shows like Safar e Cinema. PSJ Media Vision is an emerging name in the field of production, post-production and film academy, located in four Bungalow, Mumbai. The next goal of PSJ Media Vision is to soon bring an OTT platform (YD) and a music company (S N MUSIC) to the audience. Through SN Music, listeners and viewers will get to hear some beautiful songs written by emerging lyricist Rachna Mishra, and we will provide many such talents through our platform.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Telangana govt, Tech Mahindra to launch blockchain district accelerator programme

IT services firm Tech Mahindra on Wednesday announced on Wednesday the launch of T-Block Accelerator, an accelerator programme for Telangana Blockchain District. The programme has been launched in partnership with the Telangana government a...

No plan to merge Kalia scheme with PM Kisan Yojana: Minister

The Odisha government on Wednesday said that it has no plan to merge its ownfarmers welfare scheme, KALIA, with the PM Kisan Yojana. Agriculture and Farmers Empowerment minister ArunKumar Sahoo made this statement while replying to a questi...

Swedish prosecutor says may be close to solving Palme's 1986 murder

Sweden may soon get closure over the 1986 murder of Prime Minister Olof Palme after the lead prosecutor said he would either bring charges in the coming months or close the case. Palme was gunned down in central Stockholm in February 1986 a...

No 'official' talks with Navjot Sidhu yet, Mann on Cong leader joining AAP

Amid speculations that AAP is trying to woo Congress leader Navjot Singh Sidhu ahead of the 2022 assembly polls, partys Punjab chief Bhagwant Mann on Wednesday said they have not held any talks at the official-level with the cricketer-turne...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020