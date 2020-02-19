Left Menu
Sims Recycling Solutions Announces Sims Lifecycle Services

 Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS), a global leader in IT asset disposition and data center recycling, announces its Sims Lifecycle Services brand. As SRS continues to grow as the worldwide leader in IT asset and data center infrastructure reuse, redeployment and recycling, it is time to update the brand as well.

According to Ingrid Sinclair, global president, "The new brand name more accurately represents the wide array of services we offer, including redeploying and reusing IT assets and their components, to the final recycling of the materials."

"Over the past few years, we have seen an exponential growth in the amount of material we manage from data centers," said Sean Magann, global VP of sales and marketing. "Our new brand name is a better reflection of the success we have had, and will continue to have, with data center and enterprise assets."

Sims Lifecycle Services will continue to deliver the same excellence in global sustainability and value recovery for traditional IT assets, as well as meeting the growing needs of data center clients. The transition will be gradual and will take place over the course of the coming months.

About Sims Recycling Solutions
Sims Recycling Solutions (SRS) specializes in providing resourceful solutions to manage different streams for retired electronic equipment, components and metals. SRS plays a key role in helping local, national and global companies manage ongoing technology shifts by securely and responsibly recycling electronic products and managing the disposition of IT equipment. SRS works with businesses and major cloud companies to provide periodic decommissioning of older data center equipment, as well as with companies that are closing down their corporate data centers as work moves to the cloud. The IT asset disposition (ITAD) and electronics recycling services offered at SRS ensure clients of data security, brand protection and maximum IT value recovery, while optimizing material reuse and contributing to the circular economy. As a responsible corporate citizen, we continuously seek new ways to broaden our participation in the environmental sector. For more information, visit www.simsrecycling.com.

Media Contact
srs.media@simsmm.com

