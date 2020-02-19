Left Menu
Development News Edition

AP govt proposes to set up solar plants to produce 10,000 MW

  • PTI
  • |
  • Vja
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 20:19 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 20:19 IST
AP govt proposes to set up solar plants to produce 10,000 MW

Amaravati, Feb 19 (PTI): The Andhra Pradesh government has proposed to set up its own generating units to produce 10,000

MW of solar power to meet the energy requirements of the agriculture sector.

The government has already issued an order for setting up the Andhra Pradesh Green Energy Corporation Limited, as a

subsidiary of Power Generation Corporation of AP, to erect the 10,000 MW solar power plants.

Chief Minister Y S Jagan Mohan Reddy, who chaired a high-level review meeting on the power sector here on

Wednesday, directed the officials to focus on the 10,000 MW solar power plants and also their subsequent expansion, an

official release said. The state has been incurring more than Rs 10,000 crore

to meet the agriculture subsidy, lift irrigation power charges and aquaculture subsidy every year.

The subsidy has been continuously increasing over the years on account of increasing cost of power supply and also

an increase in the number of agricultural pump sets. To ensure that the subsidy is provided on a sustainable

basis, there is a need for evolving an alternative mechanism to provide quality power and nine-hour day-time free supply to

farmers. Solar energy has the potential to fulfil the above

requirements due to its lower cost compared to the current average procurement cost of Discoms, ex-officio Principal

Secretary to Energy Department G Sai Prasad said. Since solar power is generated during daytime, it could

be well utilised for agricultural needs. To provide free power supply to the agriculture sector

and lift irrigation schemes, the total capacity of solar plants required is likely to be about 10,000 MW (including the

projected annual increase in agricultural demand), Sai Prasad pointed out.

The chief minister asked officials to :Focus on making these plants successful and also plan for expansion. Also

encourage solar and wind energy companies that come forward to sell power at a lower price, a CMO release quoted him as

telling the Energy Department officials. This would reduce the financial burden on the ailing

power distribution companies (Discoms). Reddy said the energy sector should be pulled out of

losses in the next five years. Increase the productivity of thermal plants by using

quality coal. Get a third-party audit done on the coal quality. Also concentrate on hydro reverse pumping projects,

he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

Russian MPs call for relaxing rules on Nazi symbols

Moscow, Feb 19 AFP Russian lawmakers have voted to lift a legal ban on displays of Nazi symbols like swastikas as long as they are not intended to promote fascist ideology. Currently the public display of Nazi symbols along with logos of ex...

REFILED-FEATURE-Haiti political morass fuels growing crisis of hunger, malnutrition

Farmhand Celavi Belor has lost so much weight over the past year his clothes hang limply off his angular frame. Sometimes I go two or three days without eating, the 41-year-old said as he looked up from hoeing a rocky field in the mountains...

Goa to create special 'liquor' zones on beaches

Goa tourism minister Manohar Ajgaonkar on Wednesday said in order to keep the beaches clean for the national and international tourist, the governmenthas identified some areas on popular beaches to establish picnic zones where liquor would ...

Trump's remarks on eve of India visit an insult, affront to country: Congress

The Congress alleged on Wednesday that the remarks made by US President Donald Trump ahead of his visit to India were an insult and affront to the countrys dignity and the government should respond accordingly. Congress spokesperson Manish ...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020