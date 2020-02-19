Left Menu
Primary healthcare can play key role in combating outbreaks like coronavirus: Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw

  PTI
  New Delhi
  Updated: 19-02-2020 20:46 IST
  • Created: 19-02-2020 20:46 IST
Biocon Chairperson and MD Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Wednesday stressed the need for having an effective primary healthcare system saying it could play a vital role in combating outbreaks like coronavirus. Impressed after visiting a 'mohalla clinic' here earlier in the day, the leading industrialist said the model needs to be replicated across the country.

In a video message put out by the AAP on Twitter, Mazumdar-Shaw said, "Just think of it, today we have the coronavirus crisis, which is really alarming the whole world and if you had very effective primary health centre that could first diagnose any patients that is showing signs of any viral fever and then later on if a vaccine is available, hopefully in due course, that you immunise these patient population would be great." Reiterating on the importance of primary healthcare, she said, "It is the starting point for looking at how to basically diagnose early, how to basically create awareness, how to basically immunise people in a community."

Heaping praise on the primary healthcare system set up in the national capital by Arvind Kejriwal-led APP government, Mazumdar-Shaw said she was "impressed" with the way how it was conceived and served people in that community. She also lauded the mohalla clinic for its planning in terms of "making sure that people are able to come there, get their vitals checked, consult with a doctors, get their blood samples taken and I understand that reports come within 24 hours".

"What really impressed me was how neat, tidy and systematic everything was. I think this is a huge boon for primary healthcare... I understand the polyclinics are also a part of this ecosystem and from what little I saw I think this is an excellent programme which other states must emulate," she said adding that "we must actually replicate this across the country". Healthcare is something that this country needs to really focus on, Mazumdar-Shaw said.

She had also met Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal and newly elected MLA Raghav Chadha and discussed various developmental projects that the Delhi government planned to execute in healthcare, education, air pollution, water conservation, mobility and traffic. In a tweet, Mazumdar-Shaw congratulated Kejriwal and said, "...Delhi will greatly benefit frm (sic) these initiatives." PTI AKT RKL HRS

