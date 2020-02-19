Left Menu
Development News Edition

GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks scale fresh peaks on slowing virus, dollar gains

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 19-02-2020 22:44 IST
  • |
  • Created: 19-02-2020 22:44 IST
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks scale fresh peaks on slowing virus, dollar gains

The dollar gained while U.S. and European equity indexes scaled fresh peaks on Wednesday after China reported another decline in new coronavirus cases and on expectations of Chinese stimulus to counter a slowdown in growth. Big manufacturing hubs on the Chinese coast are loosening curbs on the movement of people and traffic while local governments prod factories to restart production, a sign of reviving economic activity investors are watching closely.

China is widely expected to cut its benchmark lending rate on Thursday, according to a survey of traders and analysts, after the country's central bank lowered the interest rate on medium-term loans earlier this week. The death toll from the coronavirus climbed above 2,000, but the number of newly reported cases fell for a second day to the lowest since January, news that lifted Asian shares and spurred U.S. and European stocks to new highs.

"The coronavirus is the top headline these days and the growth in new cases, evidently, has slowed," said Tim Ghriskey, chief investment strategist at Inverness Counsel. "Perhaps we've seen the worst of it, at least in terms of the growth rate of new cases," he said.

A couple of auto companies evidently restarted production in China, which is another good sign for the economy as it means workers are heading back to factories, Ghriskey said. A index of equity performance across the globe, the main indexes on Wall Street and two pan-regional indexes in Europe all climbed to new highs, as did the key index in Canada.

MSCI's gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.48% while its emerging market index rose 0.69%. The pan-European STOXX 600 index rose 0.76%.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 138.99 points, or 0.48%, to 29,371.18, the S&P 500 gained 19.34 points, or 0.57%, to 3,389.63 and the Nasdaq Composite added 90.99 points, or 0.93%, to 9,823.73. Overnight, MSCI's index of Asian shares outside Japan rose 0.5%. Japan's Nikkei benchmark gained almost 1%, helped by the retreat of the Japanese yen.

The dollar climbed to near a three-year high against a basket of other currencies and the safe-haven yen sank to a nine-month low on news of an apparent decline in the infection rate for the coronavirus and strong U.S. data. U.S. homebuilding fell less than expected in January while permits surged to a near 13-year high, pointing to sustained housing market strength that could help keep the longest economic expansion in American history on track.

The dollar index rose 0.21%, with the euro up 0.02% to $1.0793. The yen weakened 1.20% versus the greenback at 111.22 per dollar.

The price of Brent crude rose for a seventh consecutive day after demand worries eased with a slowing of new coronavirus cases in China and supply was curtailed by a U.S. move to cut more Venezuelan crude from the market. Brent rose $1.41 to $59.16 a barrel. The global benchmark is up nearly 10% since falling last week to its lowest this year. U.S. oil gained $1.08 to $53.13 a barrel.

U.S. Treasury yields edged higher as expectations China will take more steps to bolster its economy boosted risk taking, and after U.S. economic data beat economists’ expectations. Edward Park, chief investment officer at Brooks Macdonald, cited President Xi Jinping's latest commitment to meeting 2020 growth targets.

"This in itself implies there will be more fiscal and monetary stimulus," Park said. "That's the real carrot for markets today." Benchmark 10-year notes last fell 3/32 in price to yield 1.5644%.

Gold rose, holding above $1,600 per ounce.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

Yes Bank to be dropped from Nifty 50 from Mar 27; Shree Cement to move in

African Energy Chamber visits Senegal to support local content development

RIL drops, shares of three group entities surge on consolidation move

Now it’s a war, Uganda deploys army to combat locust swarms

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

How can technology help the future of mobility?

More than a billion people or one-third of the global rural population lacked access to all-season roads and transport services in 2016, subsequently hindering the socio-economic development....

Videos

Latest News

India Fintech Festival postponed due to coronavirus outbreak

The coronavirus outbreak has resulted in the Union and Maharashtra governments on Wednesday deciding to postpone the India Fintech Festival, scheduled to take place early next month. The festival, which aims to establish the financial capit...

Indian Coast Guards apprehend fishing boat 'Kirmani' with 9 crew for theft

Indian Coast Guard ship C-419 on Wednesday apprehended an Indian fishing boat Kirmani with nine crew members on board for allegedly committing theft from dead vessel MT Morbius under tow by tug Allianz Titanium to Alang. The operation was c...

Five trillion economy by 2024 is 'wishful thinking,' says Manmohan Singh

Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Wednesday said that planning for a 5 trillion economy by 2024 is a wishful thinking and that the government does not recognise the slowdown.Today, we have a government which does not recognises that t...

UPDATE 2-European shares hit record high on drop in new virus cases, hopes of China stimulus

European shares notched a fresh record high on Wednesday, as a decline in the number of new coronavirus cases and hopes of more stimulus from Beijing helped a recovery from fears of a sustained hit to global supply and demand. A broad-based...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020