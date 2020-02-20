Left Menu
Development News Edition

FOREX-Safe-haven yen takes a hit as hopes for China stimulus grow

  • Reuters
  • |
  • Updated: 20-02-2020 06:13 IST
  • |
  • Created: 20-02-2020 06:06 IST
FOREX-Safe-haven yen takes a hit as hopes for China stimulus grow
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay

The Japanese yen traded near a nine-month low versus the dollar on Thursday as risk appetite improved on expectations that China will continue to take steps to offset the economic impact of the coronavirus outbreak. The Chinese yuan held steady against the dollar in offshore trade before a widely expected cut in the country's benchmark loan prime rate later on Thursday.

The yen was initially bought as a safe-haven asset when the outbreak of the virus in the central Chinese province of Hubei roiled financial markets last month. However, yen buying is starting to fade as growth in the number of new cases of the virus in mainland China starts to slow. Signs that Chinese officials are ready to take more drastic measures to support companies hit by the virus is another factor that has reduced demand for safe-haven investments.

"The yen's fall was so sudden that it could bounce back slightly in the very short term," said Yukio Ishizuki, foreign exchange strategist at Daiwa Securities in Tokyo. "However, sentiment is leaning away from risk-off because China will pull out all the stops to support its economy."

The yen traded at 111.27 per dollar in Asia on Thursday, close to the lowest since May 2019. Japan's currency tumbled 1.3% on Wednesday, its biggest daily decline since August, after triggering stop-loss orders following the expiry of options that had kept the yen in a narrow range versus the dollar, according to Ishizuki.

In the offshore market, the yuan was little changed at 7.0100 per dollar as traders awaited additional policy stimulus from Chinese officials. The People's Bank of China is expected to cut its benchmark rate on Thursday, which would follow a cut the interest rate on its medium-term lending on Monday.

China's manufacturing sector is gradually coming back online after the outbreak of the virus led to temporary factory closures and severe travel restrictions, but many companies and households are likely to struggle due to income loss because of the illness. China reported on Thursday a drop in new cases of the flu-like virus, and while many investors are skeptical of China's reporting methodology, the data has helped risk appetite improved in the currency market.

The Swiss franc, another safe-haven, was quoted at 0.9841 versus the dollar, close to its weakest since December. Many traders say they remain cautious because the previously unknown virus has resulted in more than 2,000 deaths in China and spread to 24 other countries.

The euro traded at $1.0810, close to its lowest since April 2017. The common currency managed to stabilize in Asian trading, but the sentiment remains weak after disappointing economic data sent it crashing through closely-watched support levels. The pound was quoted at $1.2924 before data later on Thursday that is forecast to show growth in British retail sales. Sterling fell 0.6% on Wednesday as market sentiment is caught between optimism about the economy and pessimism about Britain's talks with the European Union for a free trade deal.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

More passengers to disembark from coronavirus-hit cruise ship in Japan

A second group of about 600 Japanese and foreign passengers from the coronavirus-hit cruise ship moored near Tokyo was set to disembark on Thursday after two-weeks quarantined onboard, as criticism of Japans handling of the outbreak mounted...

Four 5-star hotels in Mumbai receive bomb threat

Four five-star hotels in Mumbai have received a bomb threat over e-mail, Mumbai Police said on Wednesday.The sender of the email claimed to be from Lashkar-e-Taiba, police said.The investigation in the matter is underway. ANI...

Brazil senator shot amid police strike

A left-wing Brazilian senator was shot and wounded on Wednesday while he was trying to intervene in a strike called by military police in the northeastern state of Ceara, according to a Twitter post on his official account. Cid Gomes, a for...

Jharkhand farmer commits suicide due to 'financial' distress

A farmer in Gumla allegedly committed suicide due to financial distress. The deceaseds wife told us that he had no debt but was under mental stress, reason will be investigated. The family will be provided every possible assistance, S Ranja...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020