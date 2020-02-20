Left Menu
Development News Edition

Infinito partners with Simplex to allow users to buy crypto using credit

When first joining the crypto world, most users make their first purchase on centralized exchanges, where security and privacy are far from guaranteed.

Infinito partners with Simplex to allow users to buy crypto using credit
About this collaboration, Simplex Team shared: "We are happy to support our partners Infinito with this special offer to help boost global crypto adoption. Buying crypto with debit and credit cards has never been easier". Image Credit: Flickr

Infinito Wallet has officially partnered with Simplex to allow users to purchase crypto using credit and debit cards right inside the wallet.

When first joining the crypto world, most users make their first purchase on centralized exchanges, where security and privacy are far from guaranteed. For safety reasons, traders are told to keep part of their assets on the exchanges, ready for trading, and the other half on a mobile or hardware wallet. This inconvenience is why Infinito has worked with the leading fiat gateway platform Simplex to give users a single place to buy then protect their crypto assets while removing unwanted transaction fees when sending money back and forth between wallet and exchange.

About this collaboration, Simplex Team shared: "We are happy to support our partners Infinito with this special offer to help boost global crypto adoption. Buying crypto with debit and credit cards has never been easier".

"Thanks to the strategic partnership with Simplex, our users can now purchase Bitcoin and other top cryptocurrencies using their everyday credit card at a great price. With this integration, Infinito Wallet can offer the most complete crypto experience for investors: buy their first coin, track market price, exchange, use their crypto to earn more with DApps, and soon, stake to earn passive income directly on the wallet. We're very pleased to collaborate with an industry leader like Simplex to bring valuable crypto services to users worldwide," says Jack Nguyen, Director of Infinito. After Simplex, Infinito Wallet plans to integrate with a regional fiat gateway and exchange services to better serve local users in Southeast Asia.

As a special promotion for this integration, from February 14th to 27th, users can enjoy a 50% discount on service fees when using the wallet's Buy Crypto feature.

Download The Devdiscourse News App for Latest News.

TRENDING

EXCLUSIVE-SmileDirectClub’s top dentist risks losing license in California crackdown

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Global Off-Grid Solar Forum & Expo 2020: 2nd day to focus on consumer protection, value

Darknet drugs racket: NCB widens probe, arrests 3 more from Nagpur

OPINION/BLOG/INTERVIEW

Conspiracy theories on COVID 19: Legislators, Scientists, and Journalists all joined the Caravan

Conspiracy theories are not new for virus epidemics. There have been conspiracy theories on HIV-AIDS, Polio Vaccines, Ebola Virus, and several other diseases as well. However, what makes the 2019 Novel Coronavirus different from others is ...

Top 10 Fake News, Myths and Realities on 2019 Novel Coronavirus COVID 19

With nearly 1500 deaths by January 14 and around 65,000 infections in China, the Novel Coronavirus 2019 has become one of the worst health epidemics of the 21st Century. However, 8,573 people have been cured but the&#160;rumor mongers are a...

Handling fake news Infodemic in time of Coronavirus epidemic

Social media has provided a platform where everybody can disseminate his her views without any supervision. Its excellent if the message is genuine but misinformation is equally disastrous. Health is such a topic where every Tom and Harry c...

Sentiment Analysis on Budget 2020: Long shot for solution to economic worries?

Industries and individuals alike had high expectations from the government to take tangible steps but the budget 2020 seems to have failed expectations....

Videos

Latest News

McLaren taking coronavirus precautions at Barcelona F1 test

Montmelo, Feb 20 AFP Formula One team McLaren revealed Wednesday that they are taking measures to counter the threat of the deadly coronavirus, including banning entry to their motorhome at winter testing to anyone who has travelled from Ch...

Indonesia to evacuate 74 people from coronavirus-affected ship off Japan

Indonesia is committed to evacuating 74 of its nationals from the Diamond Princess cruise off the Japanese port city of Yokohama that has been affected by a coronavirus outbreak, a senior minister said on Thursday.Muhadjir Effendy, Indonesi...

EU leaders to face off in 'very tough' budget summit

EU leaders are to hold a Brussels summit Thursday to set a seven-year budget despite splits between some stingy rich nations, poorer ones wanting to preserve spending and others wanting to fund grand global ambitions. The money tussle, hard...

UPDATE 1-Former Mexico President Pena Nieto investigated in corruption probe - report

Mexican law enforcement authorities are investigating a former president, Enrique Pena Nieto, as part of an inquiry into corruption, the Wall Street Journal reported on Wednesday.Pena Nieto has become embroiled in the investigation of Emili...
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2020