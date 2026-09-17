SEC Paves Way for Tokenized Stocks with Innovation Exemption

The U.S. SEC introduces a five-year exemption for platforms trading tokenized stocks, enabling deeper integration of digital assets into traditional markets. This move aims to enhance market liquidity, reduce costs, and promote innovation while maintaining investor protections. Major crypto platforms plan to capitalize on this opportunity.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 17-09-2026 18:32 IST | Created: 17-09-2026 18:32 IST
SEC Paves Way for Tokenized Stocks with Innovation Exemption
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The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has taken a significant step toward integrating digital assets into traditional financial markets by unveiling a much-anticipated exemption. This exemption will allow companies to trade blockchain-based or 'tokenized' stocks alongside other securities.

According to the SEC, a five-year exemption is being offered to platforms facilitating tokenized stock trading, allowing them relief from many regulations applicable to major stock exchanges like Nasdaq and NYSE. Furthermore, liquidity providers will also benefit from a similar five-year exemption from dealer registration requirements.

The initiative aims to foster innovation by resolving existing challenges while upholding investor protections and market integrity. Leading crypto firms, including Coinbase, plan to launch tokenized stocks in the U.S. as soon as the rules are in place. Meanwhile, Robinhood and Kraken already offer these services internationally.

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